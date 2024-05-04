Prince Harry set for reunion with King Charles in London next week: ‘It’s clear he is keen to see his father’

Prince Harry and King Charles will meet in London next Wednesday (May 8), latest news reports suggest.

The Duke of Sussex last saw his father back in February, days after his cancer diagnosis. Harry made the trip from the States for a 30-minute face-to-face meeting with his father. And, it’s claimed, Harry is “very keen” to see the monarch now that his treatment is underway.

Prince Harry will be back in the UK next week and is expected to reunite with his father (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry news: Duke to meet the King next week

Harry is set to fly into the UK for a ceremony to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. It’s taking place at St Paul’s Cathedral on Wednesday.

Wife Meghan Markle isn’t expected to join him. It’s thought she will stay at home in Montecito, California, with their two young children – Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Prince William also isn’t set to meet with his brother during his UK visit, it’s been reported.

It’s clear he is keen to see his father as he continues his recovery.

According to The Sun, Harry will meet with Charles, though. The pair will be just two miles apart at separate events in London on Wednesday.

Harry’s Invictus Games event runs from 4pm to 6pm, it’s reported. Charles, meanwhile, is expected to attend the year’s first garden party at Buckingham Palace. This also finishes around 6pm. And it’s thought the father and son will then find time to meet for the first time since February.

A source claimed: “Harry is normally 5,000 miles away in California but by happy coincidence on Wednesday they will be just two miles apart. It’s clear he is keen to see his father as he continues his recovery and most people expect another reunion of some kind next week.”

Charles went back to public-facing duties this week with a visit to a cancer centre at a London hospital. He also made a surprise appearance at the Royal Windsor Horse show yesterday (May 3), where he received a very enthusiastic hug from his niece Zara Tindall.

ED! has contacted reps for King Charles and Prince Harry for comment.

King Charles has returned to public-facing duties (Credit: Splash News)

Prince William won’t be in the capital

However, it’s thought the Prince of Wales, Harry’s elder brother, won’t be at the family reunion. The pair have been warring since Harry and wife Meghan stepped down as senior members of the royal family. The divide only grew after attacks from Harry in his TV interviews and his book Spare.

The Sun claims William will be away from the capital in the later part of next week. On Friday, he has engagements in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

It’s not thought a full family reunion is planned (Credit: Splash News)

Nigeria trip for Harry and Meghan

Once Harry returns to California, it’s reported that he and wife Meghan will travel to Africa on an Invictus Games trip.

One commentator slammed the Duchess of Sussex for visiting Nigeria and not the UK. Kelvin McKenzie said the decision was akin to a “V sign” to the British people.

