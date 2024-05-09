Coronation Street: Nicky is working with Nathan, a new fan theory predicts

Over in Weatherfield during last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, May 8), Nicky visited Daniel in a bid to help him get answers over Lauren.

She then met up with a young woman called Ellie who had been groomed, hoping that she knew something that could help them.

A new Corrie fan theory though now suggests that Nicky could actually be working with Nathan Curtis.

Bethany scared Ellie away (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Nicky tried to help Daniel

The police reconstruction of Lauren’s last known movements took place at the precinct last night. However, Bethany soon got spooked when she recognised Nathan in the crowd.

Later on, she confided in Daniel about who she saw but he didn’t believe her. Soon after this, Nicky turned up and agreed to help Daniel find answers over Lauren to help him prove his innocence.

She then met up with a young woman who had been groomed when she was a teenager. The woman – Ellie – suggested that she knew something about Lauren.

Bethany soon interrupted their conversation though and believed that Nathan was grooming Ellie. She then asked to see her arm to check for cigarette burn marks.

This scared the girl off, with Bethany ruining their chances of getting any information about Lauren.

Is Nicky really here to help Daniel? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Nicky and Nathan working together?

With Bethany believing that she spotted Nathan at the reconstruction, one fan has developed some suspicions.

They think that Nicky is actually working with Nathan and isn’t on Daniel and Bethany’s side at all.

The fan theorised: “Nicky is working with Bethany’s old groomer,” referencing Nathan.

But, is Nicky just a friend helping Daniel out? Or, does she know something about Nathan AND Lauren?

Nathan IS back! (Credit: ITV)

Are Nathan and Nicky connected?

Coronation Street spoilers confirm that Bethany was right – Nathan has returned to the cobbles after being released from prison months ago.

But, has he got anything to do with Lauren’s disappearance? And, is he teaming up with Nicky?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

