EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Whitney’s waters break while she’s trapped

Will Zack get to her in time?

By Carena Crawford

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Whitney goes into labour – but she’s locked in and arguing with Lauren. Will Zack get to her in time?

Meanwhile, George comes face-to-face with his estranged son, Junior, but how will the reunion go?

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Bianca and Whitney start stealing

Bianca and Britney in EastEnders look shifty

Bianca is trying to get hold of stuff for Whitney’s wedding, but when she fails to haggle to market traders prices down, she enlists Britney’s help.

EastEnders: Britney steals the blue vase

Soon, Britney is up to her old tricks. She starts stealing stuff.

2. Whitney order Bianca out of her life

Bianca and Britney in EastEnders looks shifty as Whitney smiles

Whitney is thrilled with their efforts and as she tries on her wedding dress, it’s an emotional moment. But then Britney lets slip what she did and Whit is furious. She sacks B as her maid of honour and orders her out of her life for good.

3. Bianca threatens Lauren in EastEnders spoilers

Bianca looks furious with Lauren in The Vic in EastEnders

Whitney asks Lauren to be her maid of honour instead. Bianca is not happy about the situation, but Whit refuses to forgive her.

Bianca Jackson glares at Lauren Branning on Walford market

Bianca gives Lauren an ultimatum: tells Whitney she slept with Zack or else she will.

4. Whitney’s waters break

Lauren in a wig looks anxious in EastEnders

Lauren is a bag of nerves over Bianca’s threat. She tries to pluck up courage to plant doubts in Whitney’s head about Zack.

Bianca Jackson and Whitney Dean argue in The Queen Vic

At the Sten-do, Whitney is not in a forgiving mood towards Bianca.

Whitney Dean grabs her baby bump as Zack puts a protective arm around her. She is grimacing

Whitney is soon at loggerheads with Lauren again, too,  feeling upset.

EastEnders: Whitney points a finger as she argues with tearful Lauren

Penny intervenes and locks Lauren and Whitney in together to sort their differences out. Things are icy as Lauren prepares to reveal all.

Whitney Dean looks annoyed

But before long, Whitney’s waters break. Whit panics as she faces giving birth in the kitchen.

Whitney gestures to Lauren who is crying in EastEnders

Lauren’s phone battery dies and no one hears their desperate cries to help. Will anyone find them in time?

5. Zack can’t find Whit

Priya, dressed as a cowgirl, offers Zack shots in EastEnders

Zack attempts to find Whitney, but is distracted by the stag do entertainment. Will he miss the birth of his child?

More EastEnders spoilers

6. The residents of Walford get stuck in

Billy and Honey Mitchell dressed as Fred and Wilma Flintstone smiling in The Queen Vic

Everyone in Walford gets into the party spirit for the joint stag and hen do. They’re all in fancy dress having a great time – oblivious to the predicament Whitney is in!

7. The Knights try to stop George

EastEnders: Elaine watches Gina and Cindy annoyed

Elaine arrives back at The Vic, but is hurt when George doesn’t seem bothered by her departure.

Elaine and Gina in EastEnders look worried behind the bar of The Vic

Cindy arrives and reveals George is going to fight again. The women try to persuade him not to, but George is firm.

8. George sees his son

Cindy, Elaine and Gina look horrified in EastEnders

The women head to the fight, but George has come face-to-face with his son, Junior and calls off the fight. Will George and Junior reconcile?

George and Junior on EastEnders

George and Junior soon return to The Vic. Have they resolved their feud?

Before long Junior makes his excuses and leaves The Vic as he feels out of place. He then heads to Peggy’s and meets Bianca – and they end up sleeping together!

9. Denzel dumps Amy in EastEnders spoilers

Ebony in EastEnders leans down seductively to Denzel

Ebony and Denzel are getting on well and Amy is jealous. She decides to sleep with Denzel to prove her commitment.

Amy in EastEnders looks confused as Denzel shouts at her in the playground

Things don’t go well when the steroids leave Denzel struggling to perform. Despite Amy’s reassurances, Denzel offends her. Later Nugget tries to kiss Amy. He then lies to Denzel it was the other way round and Denzel breaks up with Amy.

Nugget in EastEnders looks guilty carrying a shopping bag and kitchen roll

Amy has a go at Nugget and tells him some home truths. Nugget begins to worry about his friendships and decides steroids are the answer.

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Carena Crawford
Associate Editor (Soaps)

