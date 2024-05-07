EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Whitney’s waters break while she’s trapped

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Whitney goes into labour – but she’s locked in and arguing with Lauren. Will Zack get to her in time?

Meanwhile, George comes face-to-face with his estranged son, Junior, but how will the reunion go?

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Bianca and Whitney start stealing

Bianca is trying to get hold of stuff for Whitney’s wedding, but when she fails to haggle to market traders prices down, she enlists Britney’s help.

Soon, Britney is up to her old tricks. She starts stealing stuff.

2. Whitney order Bianca out of her life

Whitney is thrilled with their efforts and as she tries on her wedding dress, it’s an emotional moment. But then Britney lets slip what she did and Whit is furious. She sacks B as her maid of honour and orders her out of her life for good.

3. Bianca threatens Lauren in EastEnders spoilers

Whitney asks Lauren to be her maid of honour instead. Bianca is not happy about the situation, but Whit refuses to forgive her.

Bianca gives Lauren an ultimatum: tells Whitney she slept with Zack or else she will.

4. Whitney’s waters break

Lauren is a bag of nerves over Bianca’s threat. She tries to pluck up courage to plant doubts in Whitney’s head about Zack.

At the Sten-do, Whitney is not in a forgiving mood towards Bianca.

Whitney is soon at loggerheads with Lauren again, too, feeling upset.

Penny intervenes and locks Lauren and Whitney in together to sort their differences out. Things are icy as Lauren prepares to reveal all.

But before long, Whitney’s waters break. Whit panics as she faces giving birth in the kitchen.

Lauren’s phone battery dies and no one hears their desperate cries to help. Will anyone find them in time?

5. Zack can’t find Whit

Zack attempts to find Whitney, but is distracted by the stag do entertainment. Will he miss the birth of his child?

More EastEnders spoilers

6. The residents of Walford get stuck in

Everyone in Walford gets into the party spirit for the joint stag and hen do. They’re all in fancy dress having a great time – oblivious to the predicament Whitney is in!

7. The Knights try to stop George

Elaine arrives back at The Vic, but is hurt when George doesn’t seem bothered by her departure.

Cindy arrives and reveals George is going to fight again. The women try to persuade him not to, but George is firm.

8. George sees his son

The women head to the fight, but George has come face-to-face with his son, Junior and calls off the fight. Will George and Junior reconcile?

George and Junior soon return to The Vic. Have they resolved their feud?

Before long Junior makes his excuses and leaves The Vic as he feels out of place. He then heads to Peggy’s and meets Bianca – and they end up sleeping together!

9. Denzel dumps Amy in EastEnders spoilers

Ebony and Denzel are getting on well and Amy is jealous. She decides to sleep with Denzel to prove her commitment.

Things don’t go well when the steroids leave Denzel struggling to perform. Despite Amy’s reassurances, Denzel offends her. Later Nugget tries to kiss Amy. He then lies to Denzel it was the other way round and Denzel breaks up with Amy.

Amy has a go at Nugget and tells him some home truths. Nugget begins to worry about his friendships and decides steroids are the answer.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

