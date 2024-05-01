EastEnders: Bianca slapping Lauren was ‘iconic,’ fans note

In yesterday’s instalment of EastEnders (Tuesday, April 30), Bianca confronted Zack over his cheating on Britney with Lauren.

She then saw Lauren outside and charged at her, slapping her in the face for her betrayal of Whit.

EastEnders fans have now loved watching Bianca get one back at Lauren last night.

Bianca kept Zack’s secret (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Bianca slapped Lauren

Last night in Walford, Bianca lashed out at Zack after finding out that he’d cheated on Whitney with Lauren.

She then saw Lauren outside and confronted her, slapping her in the face for her actions. She then went on to slap Zack too!

Bianca then threatened to tell Whitney what had happened, with Lauren agreeing that Whit needed to know.

However, when Bianca went to tell Whit about the affair, she was stopped as social services came to take Britney away.

Bianca then made a deal with Zack – she’d keep his cheating a secret if he returned Britney home to Whit by tomorrow.

Bianca meant business (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans praise Bianca for Lauren punishment

Fans are loving having Bianca back on their screens and have taken to social media to share their delight over her latest move, with Bianca delivering Lauren’s punishment in the form of an ‘iconic’ soap slap.

One fan commented: “She slapped Zack and Lauren into Hell. All hail the Queen!!!!!!”

bianca being iconic slapping lauren and THEN zack #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/v3uQrhPoL3 — alessia 👽 (@wattspanesar) April 30, 2024

eastenders has gifted us with two beautiful slaps this year first chelsea slapping stacey and now bianca slapping zack & lauren we love to see it #EastEnders — roman☀️🇹🇷 (@nadinesbabybump) April 30, 2024

Another EastEnders fan added: “Bianca being iconic slapping Lauren and THEN Zack.”

A third viewer agreed: “EastEnders has gifted us with two beautiful slaps this year – first Chelsea slapping Stacey and now Bianca slapping Zack & Lauren. We love to see it.”

Will Bianca reveal the truth? (Credit: BBC)

Will Bianca tell Whitney about Zack’s cheating?

Tonight in EastEnders (Wednesday, May 1), Zack and Bianca track Keeley down but end up making things worse.

Keeley then doubts whether Britney should be left in Whitney and Zack’s care. But, can Zack bring Britney home? Or, will Bianca spill the truth to Whit?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

