Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Tom gets violent with Belle and she is left terrified. But will anyone find out?

Elsewhere, Ethan is arrested after causing Nicky’s accident, and Vinny makes a mistake with Gabby.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Tom continues to isolate Belle

Tom steps up his efforts to isolate Belle and control every aspect of her life. His next move is to open up a joint account for them.

How will Belle react as he takes control of her money as well as everything else?

2. Tom’s abuse gets worse

Tom is furious when he hears Belle, Mandy and Lydia chatting on the puppy cam. He listens to their conversation and hears the three of them playfully teasing him. His anger rising, Tom then returns home unexpectedly.

Belle is nervous to see him, but is relieved when he’s pleasant to Mandy and Lydia. She worries if he is being genuine.

Sure enough, as soon as they’ve left, Tom turns menacing. Belle is frightened of what will happen.

Soon things take a turn and Belle is in a terrifying situation as Tom’s abuse escalates even further. Will she find the strength to walk away?

More Emmerdale spoilers

3. Ethan arrested

Charles can see Ethan is struggling with something and guides him into the church to talk. Ethan stuns his dad however when he confesses he was driving when Nicky had his accident and he’s going to lie to the police about it.

However soon enough the police turn up and arrest Ethan for Nicky’s accident. Ethan’s devastated to realise his father reported him. Meanwhile, Charles begins to regret his decision when he sees how upset it’s made the family.

Moira and Ruby are passing when Ethan is arrested. Ruby quickly realises this is in connection to Nicky and that Ethan must have been driving the car.

She rages at the window of the police vehicle, crying and shouting as Ethan is driven away. Will Nicky be okay? And how much trouble is Ethan really in?

What else is happening in Emmerdale spoilers?

4. Vinny’s lonely

Vinny opens up to Paddy that he is feeling lonely. Paddy and Mandy want to help him.

Mandy then talks to Gabby and asks her to spend some time with Vinny to try and cheer him up.

5. Vinny makes a move

Vinny and Gabby enjoy spending time together in the Hide. However, soon Vinny misreads the situation and leans in to kiss Gabby.

Vinny is absolutely mortified when it’s clear she doesn’t feel the same and she knocks him back. Things get even more embarrassing when Gabby lets slip about Paddy and Mandy’s involvement. Vinny is humiliated and angry.

But soon Laurel gives Gabby food for thought when she suggests Gabby’s usual type in men hasn’t done her any favours. Will Gabby break away from her past and go for it with Vinny?

6. Ella overwhelmed by her relationship

Liam and Ella have a somewhat unusual date at the Scrapyard. They are clearly smitten.

As they share wine and a picnic in the less-than-glamorous location, could this finally be the real thing for Dr Love?

Well, by the next day, Ella is in a bit of a spin. The speed with which their relationship is progressing leaves her feeling overwhelmed. Is Liam about to have his heart broken – again?

7. Kim jealous over Lydia and Rose

Rose is annoyed as Kim continues to exclude her from the family. She confides in Lydia, wanting to know more about her friendship with Kim.

Kim is not happy to find them bonding. She feels jealous, but will she do anything about it?

8. Amy forgives Pollard in Emmerdale spoilers

Amy is reluctant, but eventually agrees to give Pollard one last chance. But does he really deserve it?

