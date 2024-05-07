Emmerdale spoilers comp image: Belle, Ethan, Vinny and Gabby (Credit: ITV/Comp ED!)
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Belle left terrified by Tom’s latest attack

His abuse is getting worse

By Carena Crawford

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Tom gets violent with Belle and she is left terrified. But will anyone find out?

Elsewhere, Ethan is arrested after causing Nicky’s accident, and Vinny makes a mistake with Gabby.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Tom continues to isolate Belle

Tom looks angry as Belle bandages her wrist in Emmerdale

Tom steps up his efforts to isolate Belle and control every aspect of her life. His next move is to open up a joint account for them.

Belle in Emmerdale looks upset as Tom grabs her hand

How will Belle react as he takes control of her money as well as everything else?

2. Tom’s abuse gets worse

Mandy and Lydia smile at Tom in Emmerdale

Tom is furious when he hears Belle, Mandy and Lydia chatting on the puppy cam. He listens to their conversation and hears the three of them playfully teasing him. His anger rising, Tom then returns home unexpectedly.

Mandy and Lydia smile at Tom in Emmerdale

Belle is nervous to see him, but is relieved when he’s pleasant to Mandy and Lydia. She worries if he is being genuine.

Tom King looms over Belle Dingle who is crying

Sure enough, as soon as they’ve left, Tom turns menacing. Belle is frightened of what will happen.

Tom King in Emmerdale stands looming over Belle who is hurt on the floor

Soon things take a turn and Belle is in a terrifying situation as Tom’s abuse escalates even further. Will she find the strength to walk away?

More Emmerdale spoilers

3. Ethan arrested

Emmerdale: Ethan looks anxious as he's led into a police car

Charles can see Ethan is struggling with something and guides him into the church to talk. Ethan stuns his dad however when he confesses he was driving when Nicky had his accident and he’s going to lie to the police about it.

Charles in Emmerdale looks guilty

However soon enough the police turn up and arrest Ethan for Nicky’s accident. Ethan’s devastated to realise his father reported him. Meanwhile, Charles begins to regret his decision when he sees how upset it’s made the family.

Moira and Ruby in Emmerdale look shocked

Moira and Ruby are passing when Ethan is arrested. Ruby quickly realises this is in connection to Nicky and that Ethan must have been driving the car.

Ruby screams at the police car window upset in Emmerdale

She rages at the window of the police vehicle, crying and shouting as Ethan is driven away. Will Nicky be okay? And how much trouble is Ethan really in?

What else is happening in Emmerdale spoilers?

4. Vinny’s lonely

Vinny and Paddy laugh at the bar in Emmerdale

Vinny opens up to Paddy that he is feeling lonely. Paddy and Mandy want to help him.

Gabby smiles as Mandy pleads with her in the Woolpack

Mandy then talks to Gabby and asks her to spend some time with Vinny to try and cheer him up.

5. Vinny makes a move

Emmerdale: Gabby pulls away in shock as Vinny tries to kiss her

Vinny and Gabby enjoy spending time together in the Hide. However, soon Vinny misreads the situation and leans in to kiss Gabby.

Emmerdale: Gabby pulls away in shock as Vinny tries to kiss her

Vinny is absolutely mortified when it’s clear she doesn’t feel the same and she knocks him back. Things get even more embarrassing when Gabby lets slip about Paddy and Mandy’s involvement. Vinny is humiliated and angry.

Laurel looks questioningly at Gabby in Emmerdale

But soon Laurel gives Gabby food for thought when she suggests Gabby’s usual type in men hasn’t done her any favours. Will Gabby break away from her past and go for it with Vinny?

6. Ella overwhelmed by her relationship

Liam and Ella sit outside the scrapyard

Liam and Ella have a somewhat unusual date at the Scrapyard. They are clearly smitten.

Liam and Ella kiss outside the scrapyard in Emmerdale

As they share wine and a picnic in the less-than-glamorous location, could this finally be the real thing for Dr Love?

Ella in Emmerdale looks worried

Well, by the next day, Ella is in a bit of a spin. The speed with which their relationship is progressing leaves her feeling overwhelmed. Is Liam about to have his heart broken – again?

7. Kim jealous over Lydia and Rose

Lydia looks with concern at Rose holding a glass in Emmerdale

Rose is annoyed as Kim continues to exclude her from the family. She confides in Lydia, wanting to know more about her friendship with Kim.

Kim Tate gives side eye at Home Farm as Rose sits opposite her

Kim is not happy to find them bonding. She feels jealous, but will she do anything about it?

8. Amy forgives Pollard in Emmerdale spoilers

Emmerdale: Pollard look guilty as annoyed Amy glares at him

Amy is reluctant, but eventually agrees to give Pollard one last chance. But does he really deserve it?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

YouTube video player

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now! 

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Carena Crawford
Associate Editor (Soaps)

Related Topics

Belle Dingle Belle's Abusive Marriage To Tom In Emmerdale Emmerdale Emmerdale Spoilers TV Spoilers