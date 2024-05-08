Has Alya left Coronation Street for good? Here’s everything we know about Sair Khan’s exit

Coronation Street aired Alya Nazir’s final scenes on the soap tonight. She drove away for a new life in Dublin, but is her exit for good?

Actress Sair Khan was waving goodbye to Corrie for a very special reason. So, will Alya – and Sair – be back?

Alya has left the cobbles – and love interest Adam – behind (Credit: ITV)

Alya leaves Coronation Street

In recent scenes Alya has wanted to better herself at work. Quitting her job at Barlow’s Legal Services, Alya went to work for a rival company, who offered her a dream placement in Dublin.

Her move put former boss Adam Barlow’s nose out of joint – and not only because he’d lost an excellent legal secretary. In fact he realised he had grown very fond of Alya – in more than just a platonic way.

When they started working on a joint case together, Adam finally gave into temptation and kissed her. Alya was quick to respond, but they were caught by her new boss, Rich, who took the placement off the table believing her to be unprofessional.

Adam fought her corner and took the blame himself, meaning the Dublin job was back on.

Despite lots of longing glances with Adam, Alya knew it was too good an opportunity to pass up. Tonight (Wednesday May 8) she had leaving drinks with her gran Yasmeen, and prepared to depart Weatherfield.

There was just time for one last moment with Adam before she left as he presented her with a very expensive law book. She was genuinely touched and it was obvious she was torn over leaving him. But she denied this to Yasmeen, got in the taxi and left the cobbles.

Alya has a dream job opportunity – but only for six months (Credit: ITV)

Has Alya left Coronation Street for good?

Alya’s placement is for six months. Plus the show has set up something for her to come back for – a romance with Adam.

So it seems likely that she will be back in Weatherfield before too long. But what does the future hold for her and Adam? Will he wait for her? Or could she find herself a nice Irish boy like Yasmeen suggested?

Actress Sair is expecting her first child (Credit: CoverImages)

Sair Khan’s baby joy

The exit for Alya is to cover actress Sair Khan’s maternity leave. She announced she was pregnant with her first child in December 2023.

Sharing her joyful news on Instagram, Sair posted two pictures of her and her partner, Nathan, she admitted a “real mix of emotions” surrounding her announcement.

She also revealed Nathan had had a tough year after a medical diagnosis left him needing surgery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sair Khan (@sairkhan)

Sair captioned the snaps: “Hello… It’s been a little while since posting on here which has been a real mix of emotions. With all that is happening in the world it didn’t feel like the right time to share but we also know it’s okay to keep hope and pray for peace whilst acknowledging that we feel blessed and grateful.

“Last year was a challenging time for us both with Nathan’s chondroblastoma surgery on his pelvis. It’s been a long road to recovery and still has many obstacles ahead as we deal with the spread of the tumour to his lungs.”

She continued: “Life can be difficult and there’ll always be challenges to face but there are also important lessons to be learnt and gifts to be cherished.

“We’re so excited for the arrival of Baby Chilton in Spring 2024.”

Sair has shared many pictures on her social media as she is also renovating a house before baby’s arrival! She is due any day now, but has not revealed the exact date.

