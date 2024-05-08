As Nathan makes his Coronation Street return, his past evil stint on the cobbles and what happened with Bethany explained

Nathan Curtis returns to Coronation Street this week, as Bethany Platt gets a shock when she comes face to face with her abuser.

She thought nasty Nathan was in prison, but it turns out he’s been released and he’s come right back to Weatherfield to work.

Bethany’s struck dumb to see her abuser again – and we don’t blame her, because Nathan put her through a horrific ordeal back back in 2017.

So what was the story with Nathan?

Here’s the lowdown.

Bethany’s horrified to come face to face with Nathan (Credit: ITV)

How did Bethany meet Nathan?

Nathan arrived in Coronation Street following Shona Ramsay – now Shona Platt – who was his ex-girlfriend.

It was Christmas Day and a troubled Bethany Platt had taken an overdose of diet pills. Nathan found her unconscious and Tyrone took the teen to hospital.

Afterwards, Bethany found Nathan in the tanning salon where he worked and they chatted. Bethany was soon drawn in by Nathan’s charm and flattery. The pair began a relationship despite the big age difference.

Nathan seduced Bethany (Credit: ITV/ YouTube)

What happened next?

With some help from his ‘assistant’ Mel, Nathan manipulated Bethany into sleeping with him. He then began alienating her from her family.

He was a nasty piece of work who used Bethany to pay off his debts to bent police officer Neil Clifton. Nathan and Neil were part of a sexual exploitation circle and Neil had taken a shine to Bethany in the most sinister way.

Nathan went to jail (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

How did Bethany get away from Nathan?

Having successfully alienated Bethany from her family, Nathan wanted to take her away. He told her it was on holiday, however he really planned to sell her to a sex ring abroad.

But by this time, Bethany was starting to realise what danger she was in. She didn’t want to go, so when they stopped at a service station, the terrified youngster told a random family that she was in trouble and asked for help.

She bravely told the police everything and testified against Nathan and Neil in court. Bethany was relieved when they were both jailed for their crimes.

But now Nathan’s back. And with his history of abusing young women, we’re wondering if he’s linked to Lauren’s disappearance?

Who plays Nathan Curtis?

Nathan is played by actor Christopher Harper. He’s had a successful acting career appearing in shows including Call the Midwife, Life on Mars, Upstairs Downstairs, and Housewife, 49, alongside Victoria Wood.

He’s recently announced that he is joining the cast for the theatre revival of Art, with Aden Gillet and Seann Walsh.

Is Christopher Harper married?

Christopher is married to fellow actress Emily Bowker. She has starred in shows such as Holby City, Shameless and The Bill.

