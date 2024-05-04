Inside Amanda Owen’s romance with businessman Robert Davies: ‘Five-year fling’, secret love note and ‘making the Our Yorkshire Farm star his sixth wife’

Amanda Owen, star of Our Yorkshire Farm – which repeats today (Saturday, May 4) – was embroiled in an alleged affair scandal last year.

The 49-year-old farmer was married to husband Clive for close to 22 years. However, they split in 2022. It later emerged that she’d allegedly been having a five-year affair with a businessman by the name of Robert Davies.

Here’s an inside look at their reported romance…

Amanda and Clive share nine children (Credit: Channel 5)

Amanda Owen and Clive Owen split

Back in 2000, Amanda and Clive tied the knot. Over the next couple decades together, they welcomed nine children, including Reuben and Raven.

However, in June 2022, the couple announced that they had split.

“Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and wellbeing of our children,” they said in a joint statement at the time.

Addressing their split later, Amanda told the RadioTimes: “Look, there are two simple facts: if he thought I was brilliant, and I thought he was brilliant, then we wouldn’t have separated.

“It’s a fact, isn’t it? But, you know what, that’s not unique, it’s just how things are, pressures, all the rest of it.”

Amanda Owen was accused of having an affair (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Owen hit by affair allegations

However, in March 2023, Amanda was accused of having an affair with 71-year-old businessman Robert Davies.

Davies’ wife, Yusami, made the allegations during an interview with the MailOnline. Yusami and Davies had been together for 12 years when he allegedly left her for Amanda. She was his fifth wife.

Amanda and Robert had known each other for five years. They first met when she hired him to work on her personal website.

Yusami claimed that she’d found a love letter from Amanda in Robert’s car. The note reportedly said: “Robert, life is too short and happiness is too rare. I love you.”

“Yasumi asked Rob for an explanation and he said he had fallen in love with Amanda and that they had been seeing each other for five years,” a pal claimed. “She left Japan to move to the UK for Robert and he’s just walked out on her.”

Robert allegedly ended his relationship with Amanda in 2022 after an ultimatum from Yusami. However, he reportedly left her two months later after rekindling his romance with Amanda.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Owen (@yorkshireshepherdess)

Robert Davies’ wife accuses Amanda of ‘living a double life’

During a scathing interview with The Sun, Yusumi slammed Amanda, accusing her of “living a double life” and “lying” to the British public.

“She portrayed herself as a wife and a mother, devoted to family, hard-working and an inspiration to others. But she’s been lying to the British public and living a double life,” she said.

“I never imagined she was someone else behind the cameras. The truth has broken my heart and ended my marriage. There is another side to her,” she then added.

Clive wasn’t shocked (Credit: Channel 5)

Affair claims came as ‘no big shock’ to Clive

Following the affair allegations, a friend of Clive’s admitted that they didn’t come as a surprise to the 68 year old.

Speaking to the MailOnline, they said that Clive had initially had a “tough time” following the split.

“Over the years he’s had to endure rumours about affairs that Amanda is supposed to have had. Whether they were true or not, it’s something he’s had to live with. It didn’t split them up. But it’s prepared him for the day when she found someone new. It hasn’t come as a great shock that she’s been seeing someone. It certainly hasn’t caused any heartbreak,” the pal claimed.

“Clive has remained so loyal to her for so long but he’s reached the end of the road and now wants to get on with his life. He isn’t seeing anyone himself. But he’s a popular and very well-liked man in the Dales and life is full of possibilities again,” they then added.

Clive was on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Clive breaks his silence on split and affair

In April 2023, days after the affair allegations were made, Clive appeared on Lorraine to discuss his marriage split.

During the interview, Clive confessed he’d played a “massive part” in the breakdown of their marriage.

“It’s a tough time for Amanda now and so I thought it was only right, I don’t do social media or any of that so I sort of disappear,” he said.

“One of the things that I hear is people saying poor Clive and I feel that isn’t right. We filmed Our Yorkshire Farm, people loved it and the plan, Amanda’s plan, was we don’t own the farm but this is security,” he then continued.

“We had this opportunity to make us more secure as a family so that’s what drove her, it was amazing and successful,” he then said.

“I handled it very badly, it was such a change in our life and I sadly made a right mess of things and I had a massive part to play in our relationship ending, a massive part to play. When all this went on, I was ranting and raving and drinking and carrying on,” he then said.

“It was taking her away I think, and it wasn’t. She was committed and we were all committed but it seemed to eat away at me and I handled it badly and behaved badly towards her. I should have been supportive and I was doing the absolute opposite.”

Amanda’s lover reportedly divorced his wife (Credit: Channel 5)

Robert Davies divorcing wife

In July 2023, it was reported that Robert was divorcing from wife Yusumi.

Speaking to The Sun, a pal, speaking on behalf of Yusumi, said: “She’s finding it very difficult and stressful. It’s been a terrible 12 months for her and it’s not getting any easier.”

And, she reckons, Robert has plans to make Amanda his next wife.

“Robert has moved into a rented property and is pushing to get the legal process sorted. Yasumi suspects he wants to get the divorce done as soon as possible so that he and Amanda can be together.”

ED! has contacted Amanda’s reps for comment.

Read more: Inside Amanda and Clive Owen’s relationship now after marriage split – and what son Reuben has said

Our Yorkshire Farm airs today (Saturday, May 4) at 3pm on Channel 5 and My5.

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.