Strictly Come Dancing favourite Anton Du Beke has announced a new project away from the BBC One dance contest… and it involves books!

Anton, 57, has demonstrated his literary talents away from the dance floor previously with two books concerning tripping the light fantastic, as well as five novels.

But now the telly fave has shared news about his upcoming title, and he got his children George and Henrietta involved for the special announcement.

Did you know Anton Du Beke writes books as well as being a judge on Strictly Come Dancing? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Anton Du Beke shares book news

Taking to Instagram earlier today (Wednesday May 8), Strictly star Anton teased he had news “very dear to my heart” to reveal in a special Reels vid.

George and Henrietta joined him as they shared clues from a briefcase about the project, including a paper document file, binoculars, a ration book and an ID card.

“They look like they were made in the 1940s,” George said.

To which Anton added: “[The project] involves my love of history and my love of adventure and a dash of ballroom dancing as well.”

He also noted how he and his kids “love reading together”. And as it turns out, Anton’s first children’s book will soon be published.

Code Name Foxtrot will be published later in the summer (Credit: Instagram)

How fans reacted

Anton’s followers were as thrilled by his news as the dance star was to announce it.

And many also remarked in the post’s comments section about how much they loved to see his “adorable” little ones.

“Your children are adorable,” one fan among many wrote.

“Beautiful family,” said another.

A third wrote: “Anton this is fab. Your kids are gorgeous.”

And someone else observed: “Awww George and Henrietta are so grown up now.”

