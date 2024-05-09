Beat the Chasers stars address ‘fallouts’ on the show: ‘There have been a couple of incidents’

Last night, Beat the Chasers star Jenny Ryan gave a glimpse into the quizzing experts’ secret behind-the-scenes feuds on the ITV show.

The Chasers were asked about any backstage beef by host Bradley Walsh.

And Jenny and her fellow Chasers quickly took the chance to weigh in, spilling the beans on whether they do actually argue over their performances once the cameras stop rolling…

Jenny Ryan had her say on the topic (Credit: ITV)

Beat the Chasers star Jenny Ryan on backstage arguments

When probed by host Bradley Walsh over whether the team ever have any run-ins, Jenny said: “There have been a couple of incidents. But I’m known actually as the peacemaker.”

There have been a couple of incidents.

Mark Labbett jumped in to disagree. He said: “Hands up who’s been hit by the Vixen at some point.”

To this, Mark, Paul Sinha and Shaun Wallace all raised their hands. This amused the studio audience, who could be heard bellowing with laughter.

Jenny quickly quipped: “Well you think that’s bad, all I have to say to them is: ‘Pack it in, or I’ll set the Governess on you.’ Every time it works.”

The Governess herself, Anne Hegerty, could then be seen nodding her head in agreement.

However, Mark had other thoughts. Proving his point further, he reposted a clip of their debate to social media and said: “Let’s face it, @jenlion is the original Mean Girl.”

Miaow!

Bradley Walsh probed the Beat the Chasers cast about whether they fall out (Credit: ITV)

Rivalry between Chasers on ITV gameshow

Although the cast seemed to put rumours of secret feuds to rest, Shaun has previously lifted the lid on their rivalry.

Speaking to The Sun at the TRIC Awards in 2022, Shaun said: “We don’t actually have a rivalry. Mark does keep score of who’s top and who’s bottom, but we still get on very, very well.

“The only rivalry you’ll see is when we do Beat the Chasers when everyone’s competing for the buzzer. Mark, Jenny and Paul are lightning fast.”

Shaun Wallace has previously addressed rivalry amongst the quizzers (Credit: ITV)

Shaun also stated that although they have some healthy rivalry, it isn’t money related.

He went on to say: “Although I might only get the odd question correct, at the end of the day, I don’t care how many questions they answer quickly or correctly. We all get paid the same.”

Beat the Chasers is on ITV tonight at 9pm.

