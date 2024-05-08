Beat the Chasers was back last night for another celebrity edition as Stephen Mangan and Grace Dent appeared on the show – but Mark Labbett suffered a blunder.

Mark – aka The Beast on the show – was left apologising to his co-stars following a mishap during the final round against Stephen.

Stephen went up against four of the Chasers in a bid to win £50k for charity. But he lost, with 19 seconds remaining on the clock.

Mark made a “false start” on Beat the Chasers (Credit: ITV)

Mark Labbett on Beat the Chasers

As the final round began, Mark cut in before host Bradley Walsh had finished the Chasers’ first question with an incorrect answer.

The rest of the Chasers screwed up their faces as Mark looked annoyed at himself.

The Chasers did eventually beat Stephen but Mark apologised for his “false start”.

He said to Bradley: “I’ll apologise to my teammates for absolutely doing a false start with the first question and shouting out.”

Stephen Mangan was on the show last night (Credit: ITV)

However, he still took a playful swipe at Stephen. Mark added: “I gave him another four seconds and he still lost!”

Mark has been a part of the Chasers team for many years. He plays alongside Anne Hegerty, Jenny Ryan, Darragh Ennis, Shaun Wallace and Paul Sinha.

I’ll apologise to my teammates for absolutely doing a false start with the first question and shouting out.

Away from quizzing though, Mark is very loved-up with his girlfriend – TV presenter Hayley Palmer. The couple recently spoke about their relationship in an interview.

They discussed jealously, and how she deals with the attention Mark gets thanks to his TV status.

Mark apologised to his co-stars for his “false start” (Credit: ITV)

Mark Labbett girlfriend

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, Mark said: “If Hayley finds a long brunette hair on my jacket she doesn’t go, ‘What have you been up to?’ She knows I do photos. There’s no jealousy — she just gets it.”

The pair went on to discuss how she interviewed Mark in front of a sold-out crowd on a cruise from Tenerife to Southampton.

Hayley added: “There were a lot of ladies who came up to him, and then the guys who want to quiz him. They’ll be like, ‘I bet you don’t know the capital of…’ And I’ll be thinking, ‘Yes he does.’ It’s usually capital cities and football questions. And he always knows them.

“That’s my man. I have absolutely no problem with all the attention he gets because I just love people.”

Read more: Inside The Chase star Mark Labbett’s love life – from marriage with cousin to romance with TV star Hayley Palmer

Beat the Chasers continues tonight from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

So what do you think? Then tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix