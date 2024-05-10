Star of Beat the Chasers Paul Sinha admitted he went on a secret date with former Coronation Street actor Shobna Gulati before marrying his husband.

The secret was revealed earlier this week after Shobna took part in The Chase’s spin-off show to try to win cash for her chosen charity. Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, David James and Will Bayley also took part.

Bradley and Shobna worked together on Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Host Bradley Walsh reunited with Shobna, recalling their first scene together on Corrie where she slapped him. Shobna portrayed Sunita Alahan in the soap opera from 2001 to 2013.

After reminiscing, Shobna got two questions correct when building up her initial prize pot, securing £2,000.

Brainboxes Anne Hegerty and Paul were first in playing for each amount of money. However, the episode soon came to a distraction when Paul shocked viewers about his and Shobna’s past.

“We’ve not met since that dinner our parents arranged for us all those years ago,” he said.

While laughing, Shobna replied: “I know, I know… the reason why I didn’t marry you is because…you are a doctor.”

Referencing Bradley’s anecdote, Paul kept the joke going by stating, “I still remember that slap.”

Paul admitted he went on a date with Shobna before he got married (Credit: ITV)

Shobna made £1,000 for her charity

Paul has been happily married to his husband Oliver since 2019. Shobna, on the other hand, was previously married to Anshu Srivastava. The pair tied the knot in 1990 but split in 1994.

She later had a public relationship with Emmerdale star Gary Turner from 1999 until 2003.

While trying to earn money for her charity, Shobna was beaten by the Chasers. However, for taking part, she still took home £1,000 for her chosen charity.

