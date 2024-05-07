Garden Rescue homeowner on strict ‘proof you have £3k’ rule to appear on Charlie Dimmock show

Charlie Dimmock is back on our screens with a new series of Garden Rescue. But if you want to appear there’s a strict rule you need to adhere to.

According to one person who previously appeared on the show, there are “certain requirements” that need to be met that aren’t revealed on camera.

And, before you think about applying to be on the next series of the show, we reckon it’s worth knowing what you need to do in order to get Charlie and her gang in your backyard…

If you want Charlie Dimmock to rescue your garden you’ll have to abide by a set of rules (Credit: BBC)

Behind the scenes with Charlie Dimmock on Garden Rescue

As with all TV shows, a lot goes on behind the scenes that we don’t get to see on our screens. And that includes certain stipulations about appearing on TV shows.

As well as being over 18 and a permanent UK resident, you also have to have a tidy sum in the bank in order for the Garden Rescue gang to complete your garden makeover.

One person who featured on the show spoke of the requirements that have to be met when you apply to be on the show.

And if you think you’re getting it all done for free, think again…

‘Proof of at least £3k to spare’

Posting on TikTok, as per the Daily Mail, one person who had their garden done on the show said: “You have to show proof of at least £3,000 to spare on the garden transformation because it comes out of your pocket.”

The show is created by Spun Gold TV and broadcast on BBC One. It’s fronted by Charlie Dimmock, who is helped by a team of garden experts. But you’re not paying for the lovely Charlie’s time.

Instead, all labour and gardening expertise is offered for free. All participants pay for materials, so plants, paving slabs and the like.

The BBC is very upfront about the terms of appearing, even if they’re not entirely explained on screen.

Charlie, with garden expert Lee Burkhill, on location for Garden Rescue (Credit: BBC)

What the BBC says about appearing on Garden Rescue

On the website, it currently states: “Have you got money put aside for a garden makeover but you don’t know where to start?

“Do you know what you want from your garden but don’t know how to get it? Would you love the opportunity to see two of our Garden Rescue designers pitch against each other to build your dream garden?”

If the answer to all of the above is, indeed, yes, then we have some sad news for you. Applications to appear on the currently series are currently closed. But as soon as they reopen for the next series, we’ll be sure to let you know.

Until then, time to get saving for that garden makeover!

