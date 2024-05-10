Jilly Cooper’s steamy novel Rivals brought to life by Poldark hunk Aidan Turner in new pictures for Disney+ series

Disney+ has teased the first peek of its Dame Jilly Cooper adaptation Rivals, ahead of its 2024 release date – and the cast looks EPIC.

The steamy novel is being adapted for TV – and the cast is led by some of ED!‘s absolute favourites, including David Tennant, Aidan Turner, and Danny Dyer.

The book, which was first released in 1988, has been described as “a combination of drama, sex and good social comedy” – which sounds great to us! And the characters in the novel are famously unforgettable… So unsurprisingly, the cast has some huge TV names. We’ve now got photos of some of the cast in character!

Here’s everything you need to know about the Disney+ adaptation of the Jilly Cooper book Rivals, who is in the cast, and when we can watch it.

A first look at Aidan Turner as Declan O’Hara in Jilly Cooper’s Rivals (Credit: Disney+)

What’s the plot of Rivals on Disney+?

The Disney+ adaptation of Rivals is set in the fictional county of Rutshire. The story follows the tense rivalry between two men, Rupert Campbell-Black and Lord Tony Baddingham…

Both characters are ambitious, egocentric and charismatic. They work in the cut-throat world of the TV industry – Corinium television – in the 1980s. We love them already!

Speaking about the new show, Rivals author Jilly Cooper said: “I’m utterly enchanted to be able to announce our all-star line-up for Rivals.

“Featuring some of the best acting talent that the British Isles has to offer, I couldn’t have dreamed of a better ensemble cast. I cannot wait to be on set and see them bring the characters I love so much to life.”

Jilly, 87, added: “The minute we met with Alex we knew he’d perfectly embody my all-time hero, the iconic, racy, ruthless, and devastatingly handsome, Rupert Campbell-Black. Viewers are in for a treat!”

Disney+ tells us: “Set against the backdrop of the drama, excess, and shocking antics of the power-grabbing social elite of 1980s England, Rivals delves headfirst into the ruthless world of independent television in 1986.”

Jilly is also executive producer for the series.

Actor Alex Hassell stars as the dashing ex-Olympian, MP, incorrigible rake, and dangerously charismatic Rupert Campbell-Black (Credit: Disney+)

Who’s in the cast of Jilly Cooper adaptation Rivals on Disney+?

David Tennant, Aidan Turner, Claire Rushbrook, Danny Dyer, Emily Atack and many more have joined the cast of Rivals on Disney+.

The Boys actor Alex Hassell – aka Translucent – stars as Rupert Campbell-Black. He’s a dashing ex-Olympian, MP, incorrigible rake, and dangerously charismatic!

Doctor Who’s David Tennant will play Lord Tony Baddingham. He’s controller of Corinium Television and Rupert’s single-mindedly ambitious and egotistical rival.

Poldark’s Aidan Turner stars as Declan O’Hara. He’s an intelligent TV presenter, who becomes caught in the crossfire of the long-simmering feud between Rupert and Tony.

Bloodlands‘ actress Victoria Smurfit stars as Declan’s wife Maud O’Hara, who is a former actress herself. Sex Education’s Bella Maclean is Taggie O’Hara, Declan’s tender-hearted yet strong-willed eldest daughter and unexpected temptation for Rupert.

Nafessa Williams – star of Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody – plays Cameron Cook. Tony brings the ferociously talented American TV executive to England to produce Declan’s new prime-time talk show.

Humans fave Katherine Parkinson plays Lizzie Vereker, a romantic novelist regularly overlooked by her self-centred husband. The Crown’s Oliver Chris stars as her husband James Vereker, who also happens to be a TV presenter.

Meanwhile, EastEnders actor Danny Dyer plays self-made electronics millionaire Freddie Jones, while Maternal’s Lisa McGrillis stars as his wife, Valerie.

Sherwood’s Claire Rushbrook portrays Lady Monica Baddingham, Tony’s, Skins’ Luke Pasqualino stars as Basil ‘Bas’ Baddingham, Tony’s younger brother.

Emily Atack plays the ambitious Sarah Stratton, the new wife to deputy prime minister, Paul Stratton, who will be played by Rufus Jones (W1A). Last but not least, Pistol’s Catriona Chandler will play wild Caitlin.

Now, casts do not come better than that!

Katherine Parkinson as Lizzie Vereker, a romantic novelist suffering from a distinct lack of romance in her life (Credit: Disney+)

Is Rivals series based on the Jilly Cooper book?

The upcoming series is based on the iconic novel of the same name by Jilly Cooper. It’s a story of deception, wit, romance and some truly unforgettable characters. The novel was first published in 1988, and is one of 10 novels from the Rutshire Chronicles series.

The book blurb tells us that: “Into the cut-throat world of Corinium television comes Declan O’Hara, a mega-star of great glamour and integrity with a radiant feckless wife, a handsome son and two ravishing teenage daughters.

“Living rather too closely across the valley is Rupert Campbell-Black, divorced and as dissolute as ever, and now the Tory Minister for Sport.

“Declan needs only a few days at Corinium to realise that the Managing Director, Lord Baddingham, is a crook who has recruited him merely to help retain the franchise for Corinium.

“Baddingham has also enticed Cameron Cook, a gorgeous but domineering woman executive, to produce Declan’s programme.

“Declan and Cameron detest each other, provoking a storm of controversy into which Rupert plunges with his usual abandon.

“As a rival group emerges to pitch for the franchise, reputations ripen and decline, true love blossoms and burns, marriages are made and shattered, and sex raises its (delicious) head at almost every throw as, in bed and boardroom, the race is on to capture the Cotswold Crown.”

Yes, yes, and yes!

Nafessa Williams is pictured as Cameron Cook, a ferociously talented American TV executive who is brought to England by Tony to produce Declan’s new prime-time talk show (Credit: Disney+)

How many parts will it be?

Rivals will be eight episodes long. Each episode is expected to be an hour long.

But we already sense we’ll want more, more, more!

Bella Maclean as Taggie O’Hara in the Jilly Cooper adaptation Rivals (Credit: Disney+)

When will Rivals be on Disney+?

Rivals filmed on location in the UK in 2023

It will be available to watch very soon in 2024 on Disney+.

Although Rivals is based on the book by Jilly Cooper, the series has been adapted and written by Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Laura Wade.

