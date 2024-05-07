Joe Tracini reveals he was sexually abused as a child: ‘I’m sick of being the only person who knows it happened’

In a new documentary for Channel 4, Joe Tracini will be seen admitting for the first time that was sexually abused as a child.

During the film, Me and the Voice in my Head, Joe will be seen confronting the events that he fears may have sparked years of mental illness.

Joe, whose dad is comic Joe Pasquale, buried the trauma for years but has now admitted: “This documentary gives me an opportunity to try to move on from it a little bit.”

The actor, who is 35 and has appeared on Hollyoaks, was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder in 2019. He has previously tried to take his own life six times.

Joe Tracini speaks about the impact of childhood abuse in his new documentary (Credit: YouTube)

Joe Tracini documentary: ‘I don’t want to feel like this any more’

In Me and the Voice in my Head, Channel 4 viewers will see Joe become emotional as he recounts the abuse he suffered as a young child. The actor had never told anyone about the abuse until filming the documentary. In the film, he will be seen shaking with horror at his ordeal perpetrated by an unnamed man, it’s reported.

I’m sick of being the only person who knows that that happened.

“I’m sick of being the only person who knows that that happened but also, it’s terrifying. As you can see, I’ve not done much work on talking about it. But at least I’m in a position now to maybe be able to help myself,” viewers will see him admit.

“I’ve not said that out loud for 29 years. I’ve not given myself any room to let people help. If I haven’t told somebody something, they can’t help. I don’t want to feel like this any more.”

I have Borderline Personality Disorder.

He lives in my head and it’s difficult to explain the symptoms, so I got him out to show you xx pic.twitter.com/cPmZlR8T96 — Joe Tracini (@joetracini) January 26, 2020

Mental health battle

It’s also reported, as per The Mirror, that Joe will also be seen accepting that his mental illness isn’t his fault. “I do believe that it’s related to childhood and it’s related to that. The things I’ve done I feel are entirely being driven by an eight year old who is really [bleep]ed off.

“I didn’t think exploring my childhood was going to help, but it feels like it has. I’ve got a long way to go but by starting to open up, I’m starting to realise that the way I am and the way I feel is not my fault.”

The film also features his parents – Joe and Debbie – and his pal Dawn French, all of whom have been a huge support to the actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Tracini (@joetracini)

Joe has been incredibly open about his mental health struggles over the years. Last month, he took to social media to admit that he was “struggling”.

He said: “Sorry I’ve been so quiet. To say I’m struggling a bit would be an understatement. Not dead though.”

Joe – who is a recovering alcoholic and drug addict – then explained that he’d have “good news” to share with his followers the next day – before sharing news of his documentary.

Me And The Voice In My Head airs on Monday May 13, 10pm, on Channel 4.

