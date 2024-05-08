Martin Lewis made a return to Good Morning Britain today as he admitted he hoped he wouldn’t get “told off” following his stint.

The money saving expert, 51, hosted Wednesday’s programme (May 8) with Susanna Reid. During the episode, Martin did what he does best and answered viewers’ questions on energy bills.

However, some people weren’t keen on Martin hosting the show and even switched off!

Martin hosted GMB with Susanna today (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis on Good Morning Britain

One person said on X: “Switched #GMB on. Saw it’s another the Martin Lewis show. Switched over to #BBCBreakfast.”

Another wrote: “Isn’t Martin Lewis content with boring [bleep] out of us on his own show.”

P.S. hope I don’t get told off for standing on the furniture.

Someone else mocked: “Thought I’d slipped into a parallel universe where I was watching The Martin Lewis show.”

Others, meanwhile, loved Martin on the show. One fan gushed: “Please let’s have more of Martin Lewis. The only person on TV I believe what he say’s and trust!”

Another told Martin: “Thank you for everything you do for us!!!”

I’ve finished @GMB, hope you enjoyed it, now I’m outta here, going to run home Ps hope I don’t get told off for standing on the furniture pic.twitter.com/sd8fPdw9M4 — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) May 8, 2024

Following his stint, Martin shared a couple of images of himself jumping on the furniture on set.

He wrote: “I’ve finished @GMB, hope you enjoyed it, now I’m outta here, going to run home.

“P.S. hope I don’t get told off for standing on the furniture.”

Away from GMB, Martin presents his own ITV show – The Martin Lewis Money Show Live. In April, the money expert announced a special edition of his show airing this summer.

Martin’s money show returns for a special in June (Credit: ITV)

The Martin Lewis Money Show on ITV

He wrote on X: “When I announced that the @itvMLshow series was ending and we wouldn’t be back until October, many of you complained that was too long for the show to be off air in the current environment.

“Thank you. I put those to ITV. And we’ve now got a one-off catch up (& summer travel) special in June.”

GMB airs weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

