Fool Me Once star Natalie Anderson has revealed what it was like working with Michelle Keegan on the set of the Netflix thriller.

Michelle played Maya Stern in the series, with Natalie taking on the role of her murdered sister Claire in a number of throwback scenes.

And, in a new interview this week, Natalie shared her pride for her on-screen sister as her career soars, as well as a sweet anecdote from the set.

Michelle Keegan played Maya Stern in Fool Me Once (Credit: Splash News)

Fool Me Once star Michelle Keegan in ‘incredibly kind’ gesture

Speaking to OK!, Natalie – who rose to fame in Emmerdale – said it makes her “really proud” to see how well Michelle is doing.

The actress has been in Australia recently shooting the new series of Ten Pound Poms.

She’s like: ‘That lady needs it more than me.’

Natalie added: “I’ve watched her grow and flourish. She’s incredibly talented, a really beautiful person, fantastic, down-to-earth, dedicated. She’s incredibly kind.

“For example, when we were on set [of Fool Me Once] filming the wedding it was a really cold day in February. There was an older lady on the set who was a supporting artist and Michelle walked to the back of the church and gave the lady her hot water bottle. She’s like: ‘That lady needs it more than me.'”

‘She deserves all the success’

Natalie said Michelle worked “relentlessly” on the drama and was “on the money every day”.

“I think the other thing people wouldn’t necessarily know is that Michelle, hardworking woman that she is, worked with such dedication and anyone on the production will say this. She worked relentlessly. Some of us came in, did a couple of days or a couple of weeks. Michelle worked the whole time. There was a whole lot of night shoots and Michelle was on the money every day. She really deserves all the success that’s coming her way,” Natalie added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Anderson (@natjanderson)

Michelle the Bond girl

Speculating on Michelle’s next role, Natalie said she hadn’t heard that the star was rumoured to be in line for a role as the next Bond girl.

However, Natalie reckon that after we’ve seen Michelle as the hero, it’s high time she played a villain.

She reckons it’s a role that Michelle would be “incredible” in.

Read more: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright defended as they’re trolled over home makeover

So have you watched Fool Me Once? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.