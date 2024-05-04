Inside Reuben Owen’s relationship with TV star girlfriend: His generous gift, being ‘terrified’ of her when they first met and what dad Clive really thinks of their romance

Reuben Owen is back on screens for his solo TV show – and he’ll be joined by his long-term girlfriend.

The farmer shot to fame on Our Yorkshire Farm with the rest of the Owen clan, including mum Amanda and Dad Clive. Despite the show getting axed, Reuben has since bagged his own solo Channel 5 show, Reuben: Life in the Dales.

And right by his side is his girlfriend Sarah Dow. But how long have they been dating? What gift did Reuben splash the cash on for his girlfriend? And what does Reuben’s dad Clive really think about Sarah? Keep reading to find out!

The pair are going from strength to strength (Credit: Channel 5)

Reuben Owen and childhood sweetheart girlfriend

Reuben, 20, and Sarah have reportedly been dating since December 2021. Not afraid to get her hands dirty, Sarah has appeared on several of his family’s farming shows.

As for how Reuben and Sarah met, she revealed it was through their mutual pal Tom. In an episode of Beyond The Yorkshire Farm, she said: “I met Reuben through Tommy, actually. We just got on really well and he taught me some stuff.

“I’m going to do an engineering course at college and I feel like I could adapt some of this towards that because I kind of know a bit about the machines now.”

The farmer treated his girlfriend to a lush gift (Credit: Channel 5)

Reuben Owen’s generous gift for girlfriend

Proving he’s totally smitten, in 2023, Reuben forked out on a car for his girlfriend Sarah, ahead of her driving test.

In an episode of Beyond the Yorkshire Farm, Reuben and his pals attended a wagon and tractor auction. Afterwards, he surprised Sarah with a pre-owned car.

Approaching a car wrapped under a white sheet, Reuben lifted the sheet to show off a grey Ford Fiesta he bought for his girlfriend. Sarah was over the moon and said: “Ford Fiesta, aw, it’s so cute.”

Reuben replied: “It’s cute, innit? I mean it’s a bit rough, it wasn’t a fortune. I’m not going to lie.” He then revealed: “I got £300 for it,” with Sarah quipping: “What a bargain.”

Reuben was ‘terrified’ when he met Sarah

During a previous episode of Our Yorkshire Farm, it was revealed that Reuben was “terrified” of Sarah when he first met her. He said he was fearful because he’s “not a natural charmer”.

Sarah shared: “He was afraid of Sarah and worried that he might say or do something inappropriate. Almost a different youngster, he is now.”

Meanwhile, Sarah’s mum also gushed over the couple. So much so, that her daughter’s home is just as much as Reuben’s – calling it his “home away from home”.

Clive shared his thoughts on Reuben’s romance (Credit: Channel 5)

Reuben’s dad Clive shares thoughts on relationship

Back in 2022, Reuben and Sarah appeared on Beyond The Yorkshire Farm: Reuben & Clive, along with Reuben’s dad Clive. And Clive wasted no time in grilling Reuben on his romance with Sarah.

Talking about their relationship, Clive acted surprised and joked that Sarah was “suffering” Reuben. But still, he is totally behind his son’s relationship.

Explaining how Reuben and Sarah and that well-suited, he said: “Grease gun in one hand and a spanner in the other, they’re a perfect match.”

Reuben: Life in the Dales airs on Saturday (May 4) from 5pm on Channel 5.

