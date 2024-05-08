Chris Gascoyne to appear in first TV role since leaving Corrie, opposite Jill Halfpenny in The Feud on C5

Channel 5 has announced brand new series The Feud, with another cracking cast, including Jill Halfpenny, Rupert Penry-Jones, and Chris Gascoyne in his first TV role since leaving Coronation Street.

The Feud is an upcoming drama which will focus on what appears to be a seemingly peaceful street, and the ‘friendly neighbours’ who live there.

But this is a TV drama we’re talking about – so things are no way as perfect as they look! Here’s everything you need to know about The Feud on Channel 5.

What is the plot of The Feud on Channel 5?

The Feud is a new domestic thriller “full of paranoia” coming later this year to Channel 5.

It introduces happily married couple Emma and John Barnett who, along with their teenage daughter Beth, appear to live an idyllic life on Shelbury Drive.

They’re close friends with their neighbours, Sonia and Alan, and are also fond of older couple, Derek and Barbara – despite their eccentricities – who also live on the street.

However, anyone who has ever watched a TV drama before, will have guessed that the close friendships in this seemingly peaceful street prove to be not quite as harmonious as they seem…

When Emma and John decide to add a kitchen extension to their house, things quickly start to spin drastically out of control. As objections to the plans are raised, unexpected skeletons and life-threatening secrets begin to rise to the surface. Does Emma know the people around her as well as she thinks? Who is hiding behind facades, who is manipulating events, and who is simply exactly who they appear to be?

Channel 5 tells us that The Feud is “laced with menace”. The plot synopsis tells us: “The Feud reveals how Emma’s aspirational dream turns sharply into obsession, paranoia, and fear. One decision sets in motion events that have unforeseeable consequences for both her and the people living on her street.”

How many episodes is The Feud? When’s the start date?

The Feud is set to be six episodes, airing on Channel 5 and My5.

Each episode will be one hour long, including ad breaks.

The Feud has started filming in Newcastle and is set to air on Channel 5 in 2025.

Who is in the cast of The Feud on Channel 5?

ED! fave Jill Halfpenny stars as Emma Barnett in The Feud on Channel 5. Of course, Jill is probably most famous for playing Kate Mitchell in EastEnders. She’s also known for her roles in Byker Grove, Waterloo Road, and Liar.

She went on to take part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2004 and won the competition with professional Darren Bennett. Most recently, Jill has found somewhat of a niche in Channel 5 thrillers, starring in The Holiday, The Drowning, and Cuckoo.

Rupert Penry-Jones plays Emma’s husband John Barnett. He’s known for Spooks, Silk, and Whitechapel. Eagle-eyed viewers might remember that Rupert and Jill have appeared in a Channel 5 thriller before. In 2021, they both appeared in The Drowning.

Newcomer Megan Trower plays their teenage daughter Beth, in her first ever TV role. Downton Abbey and Emmerdale star Amy Nuttall portrays neighbour Sonia, while Fleabag’s Ray Fearon stars as her husband Alan.

Older neighbours Derek and Barbara are played by Vicar of Dibley’s James Fleet, and Only Fools and Horses’ Tessa Peake-Jones.

Derry Girls’ Jamie-Lee O’Donnell plays scorned police officer PC Gallagher, while Gavin & Stacey star Larry Lamb plays Emma’s wheeler-dealer father Terry.

Coronation Street fans will be pleased to see Chris Gascoyne in his first TV role since quitting the cobbles in 2023. He’ll play intimidating builder Lee. Of course, he’s best known for playing Peter Barlow in the ITV soap.

Last but not least, Hijack’s Alex Macqueen portrays oddball neighbour Nick. The Crown‘s Judith Alexander, The Office’s Joel Beckett, and newcomers Luke Hammond and Joel Kai Ali round off The Feud’s cast.

‘Emma’s world takes a spiral’

Talking about her latest role, actress Jill Halfpenny comments: “The spiral that we see Emma’s world take in The Feud, from one seemingly innocent situation to life altering revelations, is something I can’t wait to dive into!

“Getting to work in the Northeast with the teams at Channel 5 and Lonesome Pine, along with the rest of this brilliant cast, is a joy.”

Commissioning Editor at Channel 5 Paul Testar says: “Neighbourly disputes happen every day. The Feud takes that premise and runs with it to its extreme limit. What starts as an innocuous renovation triggers an extraordinary sequence of events.”

The Feud is written and created by Aschlin Ditta, who also penned Channel 5’s big hit of 2023, The Inheritance.

The Feud is currently in production. It will air on Channel 5 in 2025.

