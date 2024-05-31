Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon was left in an awkward situation after finalist Trixy accidentally revealed she had pre-recorded her performance live on air.

The magician took to the stage early on during tonight’s (May 31) episode. While in the middle of showing off a trick on Amanda Holden’s phone calculator, Trixy spoke to Alesha and praised the judge for her performance.

However, Britain’s Got Talent viewers were quick to point out that Trixy might have revealed a secret live on air without realising.

Trixy accidentally let slip that Alesha’s performance was pre-recorded (Credit: ITV)

“Trixy accidentally dropping it in that Alesha’s performance is pre-recorded,” one user wrote, adding the crying-with-laughter emoji.

“Obsessed with Trixy outing Alesha for prerecording her “live” performance,” another person shared.

“So did the magician mess up when he said to Alesha “great performance earlier”? This performance is pre-recorded?” a third questioned.

“That magician on #britainsgottalent Outted that the show is pre-recorded. He said he liked Alesha Dixon’s performance but they ain’t shown her performance yet!” a fourth said.

Alesha performed a medley of hits tonight (Credit: ITV)

When Alesha’s performance aired near the end of the show, the 45-year-old entertainer sang a medley of hits. Rising to fame as one-third of girl group Mis-Teeq, Alesha performed a mash-up of their singles, including All I Want and Scandalous.

Carving out a successful solo career, the Strictly winner also reminded viewers of her classic hit The Boy Does Nothing before debuting her new single, Ransom.

Viewers immediately reacted to the energetic performance, writing: “DAMN!! Alesha Dixon. AMAZING #AleshaDixon #BGT What a performance.”

“Alesha Dixon taking me back to my youth. ENTER!” another person wrote.

“I SCREAMED when she started with those Mis-Teeq classics. I will never not be an Alesha Dixon stan,” a third user shared.

“Alesha Dixon still got it,” a fourth stated.

“The Alesha Dixon Megamix on #BGT was magnificent. We need a Misteeq reunion,” a fifth user remarked.

