Viewers of Britain’s Got Talent tonight (May 31) are distracted by Bruno Tonioli and his fashion choices.

For the very last semi-finals, the Italian judge dressed up for the occasion. While wearing a pink blazer and smart trousers, he opted for a white shirt to complete his look. Accessorizing with a necklace, he showed off his chest by leaving half the buttons undone.

The eye-catching ensemble certainly didn’t go unnoticed as viewers couldn’t help but give their opinion on Bruno’s attire online.

Viewers couldn’t help but comment on Bruno’s fashion choice (Credit: ITV)

Bruno Tonioli Britain’s Got Talent

“Why has Bruno unbuttoned so much of his shirt?” one user questioned, adding the crying with laughter emoji.

“Sit. Down. Bruno, (And do your shirt up.),” another added.

“Can someone get Bruno a shirt with buttons #BGT,” a third remarked.

“BRUNO PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE BUTTON UP YOUR SHIRT, IM BEGGING YOU #BGT,” a fourth user wrote.

“Why even bother wearing a shirt? You do know it is a #family show?! Looking ridiculous,” a fifth stated.

Bruno joined the Britain’s Got Talent panel last year (Credit: ITV)

‘ Love Bruno as a judge’

While not everyone might not be here for his fashion choices, there is still a lot of love for judge Bruno.

“Love Bruno as a judge. So articulate. He gives great feedback IMO and seems like a smart guy very knowledgable about the arts,” one user wrote.

“God I love Bruno,” another person said.

“I love Bruno on this show. He’s perfect as a judge,” a third shared.

The former Strictly judge joined the Britain’s Got Talent family last year after replacing actor David Walliams.

Looking good, Bruno!

