Black Lace star Colin Gibb has died at the age of 70, his heartbroken wife has revealed.

Colin was the longest-standing member of the 1980s band, famous for hits such as Agadoo, Do The Conga, Superman, Hokey Cokey and I Am The Music Man.

Announcing his death on Facebook, Sue Kelly said her husband yesterday afternoon (June 2), with fan comments claiming that his death was due to a heart attack.

The tragedy happened two weeks after Colin announced his retirement – and four days before the couple were due to “retire to Spain”.

‘I will let you know when his funeral will be’

Last night, Sue shared a picture of herself with Colin and said: “It is with heartbreaking news that I am letting you all know my dearest husband Colin Gibb died this afternoon.

“I love you Colin. You spent 22 years living your Agadoo dream. We were due to retire to spain on Thursday, you were so happy, so looking forward to our new life, now you’re gone.

“As we used to say, always love you forever.”

In the comments, after messages from friends and fans, Sue added: “Can’t thank everyone individually for your lovely kind posts for my beloved husband Colin. Thank you. I will let you all know when his funeral will be.”

She then shared: “Colin and I talked about our funerals and what we’d want. He said his was everyone wear Agadoo shirts or ‘[bleep] shirts’ as they were called to his funeral, so please, everyone welcome, but fulfill his final dream.

“Colin didn’t want flowers, he wants any donations to his love of cats. So to a cat charity please. Let’s honour his wishes, he gave us so many memories. Thank you from his devastated wife Sue.”

Black Lace star Colin Gibb admitted ‘all good things must come to an end’

Colin’s death came two weeks after he announced his retirement on Facebook. Colin had been performing the band’s biggest hits in Tenerife in recent years.

On May 13, he posted: “Well, all good things must come to an end. I have decided to retire.”

Colin then said: “My last show will be on Thursday at Villa Adeje Beach Hotel, in San Eugeneo. Thanks to all of you that have supported Black Lace over the years, and the thousands of friends I have met during that time, since we set out in 1975.”

Tribute from bandmate

Colin’s former bandmate Dene Michael – who was Black Lace’s lead singer from 1987 to 1991 – said he was “sad” to hear of the musician’s passing.

He wrote: “So sad to hear the passing of my singing partner with Black Lace RIP my friend Colin Gibb. God Bless. We had some great times together touring the world.”

On Sunday, Black Lace’s Facebook page also paid tribute: “It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our great friend Colin Gibb. Colin was one of the founder members of Black Lace, together with Alan Barton, and will be truly missed by everyone who knew him. We’d like to send his family and friends all our love and support at this extremely difficult time.”

