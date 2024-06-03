Britain’s Got Talent star Emma Jones dies from multiple organ cancer aged 32 as tributes pour in

Britain’s Got Talent star Emma Jones has died at age 32 after battling multiple organ cancer. The BGT semi-finalist stole hearts in 2015, after performing an amazing rendition of Andrea Bocelli’s “Ave Maria”.

Her performance not only wowed viewers, it stunned the judges, with David Walliams complimenting at the time: “You should be confident Emma, very few of us could ever sing like that.”

Emma’s social media page shared a heart-wrenching tribute to the talented singer earlier this year.

Emma Jones died in February (Credit: ITV / Britain’s Got Talent)

Britain’s Got Talent star Emma Jones death

After Emma’s audition, Amanda Holden exclaimed that it was one of the most “beautiful auditions” she and her fellow panellists had seen all day.

Prior to gracing the stage, Emma had revealed her lack of confidence and explained: “I live on my own. I don’t like it as such, well, I hate it actually. Growing up I wasn’t confident at all. My first audition was so nerve-wracking.”

Despite this, she received a standing ovation for her performance and later gushed: “I couldn’t believe I got a standing ovation. It was the best day in my whole, entire life.”

I’m sorry to have to tell you that Emma Jones has died.

The news of Emma’s death was shared in a post on her Facebook page. It read: “I’m sorry to have to tell you that Emma Jones has died. She died on Valentine’s Day after being diagnosed with multiple organ cancer.

“The doctor thinks it began as ovarian cancer and spread to other organs.”

Fans of the performer were quick to flock to social media to share their own tributes. One said: “R.I.P Emma. Your audition remains one of my all time favourite auditions of all time. It was a privilege to have heard you sing.”

Emma wowed the judges with her first audition (Credit: ITV / Britain’s Got Talent)

Tributes pour in for Britain’s Got Talent star Emma Jones

Another gushed: “So sad Emma passed away. It breaks my heart, especially realising she suffered with inner pain and deep insecurities. Such a precious, sensitive girl.”

Emma’s former partner John Hastings also told News and Star how he would miss Emma’s “personality, smile and gorgeous voice”.

At Allonby’s Christ Church on May 1, John delivered a heartfelt eulogy. He said: “Like everyone else in Cumbria, I was both proud and touched by her exploits on Britain’s Got Talent, when she overcame her nerves to wow the judges and viewers – the applause made her cry, but I knew these were good tears.”

He continued: “It’s a great shame that we will never see her again, but we still have her performances online to cherish and fondly remember her by.”

