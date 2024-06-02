BGT 2024 winner announced as Sydnie Christmas and fans left fuming: ‘Never watching again’

The BGT 2024 winner has been announced as Sydnie Christmas.

The ITV show returned to screens on Sunday (June 2) for its 2024 final. Acts like dancing duo Abigail & Afronitaaa and singing impressionist Mike Woodhams all took to the stage in a bid to win the £250,000 prize, as well as the slot at the Royal Variety Performance.

Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli were also on hand to judge the final performances.

However, there could only be one winner – and the nation voted singer Sydnie as theirs.

BGT aired its final on Sunday (Credit: ITV)

BGT 2024 winner revealed

In the final moments of BGT, it was between Sydnie Christmas, Abigail & Afronitaaa and Jack Rhodes. And it’s fair to say everyone was on edge before hosts Ant and Dec announced the news.

In third place was Abigail & Afronitaaa. Dec then said: “And the winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2024 is…. Sydnie Christmas!”

Speaking after her win, she said: “I cannot believe the amount of love I’ve felt since it aired. It’s absolutely – oh my god. I am overwhelmed with love and I wish for one day that everyone feels the way I do. It’s amazing, thank you so much.”

Fans were quick to react to the new BGT winner. Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, plenty shared their thoughts – with plenty not impressed – claiming she is already a “professional singer.” Prior to her BGT stint Sydnie had appeared in shows like Grease and Starlight Express, but works at a fitness centre.

The result divided fans (Credit: ITV)

BGT fans react to Sydnie’s win

One person said: “Don’t know what’s bothered me the most. The fact I’ve just spent the last 2 hours watching #BGT, or finding out the winner, is already a professional singer.” A second penned: “What A Crock [expletive] @BGT Worse Final Ever.” A third fumed: “Well I’m never watching this again.”

This isn’t what the show is about, shame it has gone down hill

Another chimed in and proclaimed: ” So, a professional singer won #BGT as much as Sydnie is very good, fab personality,this isn’t what the show is about, shame it has gone down hill.”

Sydnie Christmas 100% deserved to win she was the best act in this show

However others disagreed and were over the moon Sydnie won. “Best winner in years!” said one viewer, while another penned: “Sydnie Christmas 100% deserved to win #BGT she was the best act in this show.”

A third wrote: “Sydnie has worked hard all life, she’s not come from fame or money, she’s worked in a gym for years to fund her passion. Yet ya’ll can’t be happy for her. She’s insanely talented and is what this shows about.”

Sydnie was crowned the champ (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Holden on BGT 2024

Elsewhere on the show, judge Amanda Holden got plenty of people talking thanks to her striking final look.

The TV star walked out onto stage wearing a plunging metallic dress that. Waving to the audience, Amanda looked amazing.

Amanda opted for a striking metallic dress (Credit: ITV)

BGT 2024 viewers react to Amanda’s dress

And fans watching the beloved ITV show at home soon shared their thoughts. On X, formerly known as Twitter, one person said: “Considering it’s a family show…Amanda Holden wears the most inappropriate outfits!!!.”

Someone else added: “I thought exactly the same, too much chest on show.” A third wrote: “Amanda Holden didn’t have time to get dressed!.”

However others praised Amanda and complimented her fashion choice. A fan penned: “Alicia and Amanda looking hot.”

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: BGT 2024: Ant and Dec ‘can’t get away fast enough’ as The Dark Hero makes political statement