Chloe Madeley admits ‘I don’t get to be angry’ as she addresses James Haskell ‘moving on’ with another woman

Fitness guru Chloe Madeley has opened up about the challenges she’s facing following her split with ex James Haskell.

In an exclusive interview with OK!, Chloe shared that her separation from Haskell, whom she married in 2018, led her to sink into a depression.

But the 36-year-old personal trainer is determined to keep things stable for their daughter Bodhi.

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell separated in October 2023 (Credit: Cover Images)

Chloe Madeley opens up about break-up

Following her marriage breakdown with former rugby player James, Chloe has been in the public eye.

Married in 2018 and recently separated, the fitness instructor chose not to dwell on the reasons behind their split.

“I’m never going to go into great detail about why we broke up,” Chloe said.

The journey hasn’t been easy for Chloe, who admitted to experiencing situational depression amidst the separation.

“I’ve actually never had depression before. So I didn’t realise when people say ‘I can’t’ do something, you really just can’t,” she revealed.

Moving past this difficult phase was made possible with the support of her parents, TV personalities Judy Finnigan and Richard Madeley, she said.

Chloe opened up about her breakup (Source: ITV)

Chloe Madeley on love split: ‘I don’t get to be angry’

The former Dancing on Ice contestant also opened up about her emotions regarding her ex moving on one day.

“I decided that I didn’t want to be in my relationship any more, so I don’t get to be angry when he moves on. I’ve heard people say: ‘Well, let’s see how happy they are when there’s new people in the picture.’ But I’m actually kind of here for James getting a new partner because there’s a lot of positives in it. He’s a great dad and he’s very respectful of Bodhi, so I’m genuinely not worried about that element.”

Despite the end of their marriage, the former couple is navigating their new normal with grace – planning for James to move out whilst ensuring Bodhi’s comfort throughout the transition.

Chloe has admitted she is open to dating again (Credit: YouTube)

Chloe on dating

When asked about her thoughts on dating, Chloe’s views have changed. Back in December, she told OK! that she “never” wanted to be in a relationship again.

But she appears to have changed her tune. She emphasised that she would like to date, but is strongly opposed to dating apps. And, despite her pals telling her she’s “deluded”, Chloe is “sticking to her guns”.

She said that she just wants to meet someone “in real life”. And added that she’s “definitely not – nor do I think I’ll ever be – on dating apps”.

