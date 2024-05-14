The wife of the late Dave Myers has opened up about his death in a new interview months on from his passing.

The Hairy Bikers star Dave died on February 28 at the age of 66. He had battled cancer for a couple of years.

Now, his widow Liliana has said she misses him “terribly” as she spoke to BBC Radio Cumbria.

Dave Myers’ wife said she misses him “terribly” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lili was speaking ahead of Dave Day on June 8, when thousands of bikers will travel from London to Dave’s home town of Barrow to raise funds for charity.

Lili said: “He always said, ‘let’s make the most of today, we don’t know what will come tomorrow.’

I’ve watched this man die for a couple of years, every day, little by little.

“He was the same person on and off screen. Larger than life. I miss him terribly now. I miss that energy.”

She went on to say that she and Dave “made the most of every day” after his cancer diagnosis.

Dave died in February following his cancer battle (Credit: ITV)

She admitted: “It wasn’t an easy period of time. I’ve watched this man die for a couple of years, every day, little by little.”

Lili also gushed over Dave’s friendship with his co-star Si King. She said: “They completed each other, they even completed each other’s sentences because they knew each other so well.”

Dave Day will raise money for The Institute of Cancer Research, London and NSPCC Childline.

In March, Lili paid an emotional tribute to her beloved husband as she admitted feeling like she was “grieving with the whole nation”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hairy Bikers (@hairybikers)

She wrote online: “I will never be able to thank you all enough for the massive wave of love, compassion and care that you have shown towards me, Simon and our families in these past days since Dave passed.

“I want you all to know that I have read every single message and comment that you sent… your stories about Dave, your feelings you shared with me mean a lot and my heart is filled with gratitude and love.”

