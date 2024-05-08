Hairy Bikers star Si King has revealed he will be making his first public appearance since the death of Dave Myers. Si took to social media to share the news, where he filmed himself explaining his new project to fans.

The TV chef could be seen sporting a black jumper and a neck scarf as he explained that he would be attending a Royal Horticultural Society show later this month.

Of course, fans of Si and Dave were quick to praise the Hairy Biker and show their support.

Hairy Bikers star Si King returns to work

Chatting to his followers via the official Hairy Bikers Instagram account, Si explained: “I’m letting you know that I will be attending the first RHS outdoor Flower Show of 2024.

“It’s in Malvern and I’ll be on the kitchen theatre on Saturday 11 May.

“Lots of things to do at the festival. Come along, we’ll have a chat.

I look forward to seeing you there.

“There’s shopping – oh there’s a house plant festival as well, so that’ll be good. I look forward to seeing you there.”

Si penned in the caption: “Look forward to seeing you in Malvern!”

Fans of Si and Dave flocked to the comment section to share their support. One gushed: “Dave would be very proud of you.”

Another praised: “Great you’re carrying on, a real tribute to Dave.”

A third said: “So glad you’re back out there. Dave will be with you in spirit I’ve no doubt.”

A fourth stated: “So sad to see you without Dave, I’m sure he’s your guardian angel.”

Si King took to social media to share his latest project (Credit: South Shore Productions / Jon Boast)

Hairy Bikers book a success after death of Dave Myers

Si’s new project comes after he shared that his recent book with Dave, The Hairy Dieters: Fast and Fresh, had shot to number one.

He told his followers: “Listen, it’s just a massive thank you from me and all the Hairy Bikers team for all your support for Fast and Fresh.

“I’ve just had the news that we’re number one – but not just number one in Food and Drink, we’re number one in the bestsellers chart [too].”

Dave Myers died in February (Credit: BBC / The Hairy Bikers Go West)

Si went on to say: “Thanks for your continued support – honestly it means such a great deal and [is] particularly fitting at the moment… love to you all.”

Read more: The Hairy Bikers star Si King announces book he wrote with Dave Myers has reached ‘number one’: ‘Such fantastic news’

