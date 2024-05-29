‘Lonely’ Eamonn Holmes on disagreement with Ruth Langsford that plagued his marriage: ‘A big divide’

Eamonn Holmes previously shared a huge upset between himself and Ruth Langsford that left him feeling “lonely”.

The showbiz couple confirmed they had parted ways in a shock split after 14 years of marriage over the weekend. While the pair have drifted apart over the past couple of months, Ruth and Eamonn reportedly want to remain friends.

Now, it’s been reported that Eamonn hinted at the cause of his marriage breakdown last year.

The pair confirmed their split last weekend (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn Holmes on living arrangements with Ruth Langsford

In an unearthed interview from last year, Eamonn appeared to suggest that it was his wish to go back to Belfast that might have contributed towards his split from Loose Women star Ruth – as she “wouldn’t go”.

“I’ve always pined to go back to Belfast, because that’s what I associate with company and friendship and craic,” Eamonn admitted on the How To Be 60 podcast with Kaye Adams.

Eamonn previously spoke about a disagreement with Ruth (Credit: GB News)

‘Trouble is, Ruth wouldn’t go’

He went on: “I’d love to have a house – nowadays probably a bungalow – with a sea view. I’d love to breathe in sea air and I always associate that with Ireland. I think that would make me happy.”

That’s a little snag. She wouldn’t go.

But according to Eamonn, there was one problem. He shared: “Trouble is, Ruth wouldn’t go. That’s a little snag. She wouldn’t go. I do like the idea. I do like the idea of being there.”

He added: “I’ve never taken to London life; it’s never been for me. It’s not what I would call home.”

Ruth and Eamonn were married for 14 years (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn Holmes ‘lonely’ in London

Eamonn went on to share how he goes back to Ireland “all the time,” as “everybody” he knows is there – including family. He said: “So, it’s always had a call for me to be back in Northern Ireland. That stretch of water is a big divide. I find London can be very lonely.”

Eamonn continued: “I don’t have the same friendships or camaraderie with people that I know in London, because it’s all so disparate and far apart. I’ve never felt it to be home or somewhere that I would call home. You need mates. In the London area you’re miles away from everyone.”

