Fred Sirieix has taken aim at his former I’m A Celebrity co-star, Nigel Farage.

Nigel, who is a politician, often divides the public with his political beliefs. Now, it seems Fred isn’t too pleased with Nigel’s values either.

The TV stars spent a few weeks living together in the I’m A Celeb camp in 2023. However, this bonding time hasn’t seemed to make a lasting impact on Fred, who has shared a scathing reaction to Nigel’s election U-turn.

It comes after the news broke that Nigel Farage will be standing in the general election.

Fred Sirieix hits out at Nigel Farage

In reaction to the former UKIP leader’s change of plans on Tuesday (June 4), Fred fumed on social media. He penned: “I spoke at length and extensively with Nigel Farage for three weeks while in the jungle. I wanted to make my own mind up about him and his views.

He was very good at washing the dishes in the river but when it comes to politics he has no plan and no substance.

“Conclusion is simple. He was very good at washing the dishes in the river but when it comes to politics he has no plan and no substance. No vision. No concrete policies. He is not interested in making the UK / the world a better place. He just rants.”

The pair had often debated their beliefs whilst in the jungle. During one discussion, Fred said: “One thing they said during the Brexit vote is ‘we’re going to get £350 million a week that we can redirect to the NHS and build new hospitals and free care’ and all that. Never happened.”

The First Dates star later exclaimed to Nigel: “You don’t know what you’re talking about.”

I’m A Celeb fans wade into political row

Fred’s followers were quick to have their say in the comment section. One said: “Farage is very good at pointing out what he feels is wrong but is often found completely wanting when it comes to detailed, practical plans to address those same issues.”

Another stated: “Perfect CV for a politician then, just as qualified as the 650 we’ve already got.'”

A third quipped: “Same as every other politician, then?”

On Tuesday, Nigel was dramatically splattered with milkshake during his political rally. The campaign launch in Clacton opposes his previous decision not to stand for Parliament.

Evidently, Nigel has definitely made his way back to the forefront of politics as he has been installed as Reform UK leader in place of Richard Tice.

