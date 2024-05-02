Gemma Collins in tears as she reveals doctors told her to terminate her pregnancy

An emotional Gemma Collins has shared her heartbreak and agony as she revealed doctors told her to terminate her pregnancy.

Former TOWIE star Gemma, 43, broke down during a podcast appearance as she recalled being “hurt” by the painful choice she had to make.

Gemma found circumstances around termination ‘really stressful’ (Credit: YouTube)

Gemma Collins’ heartbreaking decision

“They advised me you need to have a termination,” she said of a consultation with a medic.

Gemma continues in a trailer for the forthcoming episode of the Everything I Know About Me podcast: “I remember that being really stressful. That hurt me.”

Another excerpt from the same teaser clip sees Gemma reflect about a previous relationship: “I was really heartbroken because I was pregnant and he was having an affair.”

However, it is not clear whether this pregnancy is the one she is referring to when it came to having a termination.

ED! has approached a representative for Gemma Collins for comment.

The reality star has also addressed suffering miscarriages (Credit: YouTube)

Gemma Collins’ pregnancy and fertility struggles

Gemma has previously opened up about suffering three miscarriages, as well as enduring struggles with fertility.

She went through her first loss in 2012. But she didn’t realise at the time she was pregnant – and said the baby “died in front of her” after giving birth at home.

“I actually gave birth to a child, sadly. And basically the child was four months old. Basically I had a miscarriage but obviously the baby was formed and it died in front of me,” she said on her own podcast.

“I had to go to the hospital and my mum was there. I can remember my mum being really upset. And I was in shock, I was upset.”

Gemma added: “Things sometimes are not meant to be. But I’ll never forget it. It was a very traumatising experience because I didn’t know I was pregnant. And literally I remember waking up with severe pains and my mum said to me: ‘Gemma you need to go to the toilet,’ and I was like: ‘Honey, this is not…'”

‘It’s not easy to fall pregnant’

Additionally, she suffered a second devastating loss during in 2020.

She explained during a Loose Women appearance: “It was really difficult for me in isolation because, as you know, with my condition of PCOS, it’s not easy to fall pregnant. And I did suffer a miscarriage which was really sad during the lockdown period.”

However, despite believing she was “having an unusually heavy period”, Gemma discovered the truth when she eventually went to her doctor.

“It was very sad. But it does make me realise that, potentially there is hope there for me for the future,” Gemma said at the time.

Gemma Collins with James Argent in 2019 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

She then went through a third miscarriage in the July of that year after becoming pregnant with ex James Argent.

Gemma, who was not aware she was pregnant, dismissed cramps as a heavy period. But after being directed to hospital, Gemma was informed she had lost a baby.

“In a single instant, I learned that I’d been carrying a baby and lost it. Meaning that once again I found my long-standing dreams of motherhood shattered into pieces,” she said.

However, Gemma – whose partner Rami Hawash has a five-year-old son – remains hopeful of becoming a mother – and keeps fans informed about her journey.

