Gino D’Acampo under fire for ‘shameful’ video of pet dog: ‘It’s not a toy’

Gino D’Acampo has sparked criticism over his latest Instagram video of him enjoying the sun with his pet dog.

The This Morning star, 47, posted a clip showing himself carrying his adorable pooch Snoop along the swimming pool.

Gino was holding the handle of the dog’s swimming float harness as he walked along the pool with his furry friend.

At one point in the video, Gino was seen lifting the pooch up and down while still gripping the handle of the harness.

He wrote: “It’s almost summer and this sausage still can’t swim @iamsnoopdacampo.”

Should not hold your dog like that! It’s not a toy.

Some people weren’t happy with how Gino was holding the dog. One person said: “Should not hold your dog like that! It’s not a toy. As you will know they have hereditary spinal issues. Shameful.”

Another commented: “That’s cruel!!”

Someone else added: “Gino my dog is smaller than yours and has just been through major back surgery and I never carry him the way your carrying your dog, please please be very careful.

Gino has come under fire for the video of his dog Snoop (Credit: ITV)

“You are not supporting him/her enough, I wouldn’t wish what we went through on anyone, let alone a tiny dog. This has upset me and I actually like you.”

However, others defended Gino. One insisted: “These comments regarding the dog are laughable… that dog has a better life than anyone.”

Another added: “He looks fine to me.”

ED! has contacted reps for Gino for comment.

Gino and his family got Snoop in 2022. The chef shared a video at the time showing himself surprising daughter Mia with the puppy.

Some fans defended Gino (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gino is known for his TV work, often appearing on This Morning as one of the show’s chefs.

Gino addressed his future on ITV daytime show This Morning earlier this year after not being on for some time.

Speaking to the Express in March, Gino said: “This Morning is my home! I know Ben [Shephard] and Cat [Deeley] very well and whenever I have the chance I will always return.”

