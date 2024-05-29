Celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo shocked This Morning viewers today (May 29) with an unexpected transformation.

The Italian chef treated ITV viewers to an “authentic Italian” pizza masterclass during his regular cooking segment on the show this morning, which led to some fierce debates over what toppings are acceptable on pizza.

“Black pudding, baked beans… why would anyone put baked beans on a pizza?” Gino passionately argued: “Smoked pancetta is okay, I can get it, mushrooms is okay… seaweed?! This is outrageous, this is out of order.”

He then joked that the Italian Prime Minister had sent him on the show to protest against pal Gordon Ramsay’s recent English breakfast pizza that he showed off in a YouTube video.

Notice anything different? (Credit: ITV)

Gino ‘looks like Freddie Mercury’

But it was Gino’s changed appearance, rather than his food, that seemed to be attracting the most attention this time around.

The usually clean-shaven Gino was showing off a new – perfectly coiffed – moustache, that immediately caused a stir amongst his fans.

“Gino doesn’t look like Gino!” one person tweeted.

Another suggested: “Gino is looking like Freddie Mercury!”

Somebody else also joked: “Oh dear Gino,” with a crying laughing emoji

Gino D’Acampo debuted a new look on This Morning today (Credit: ITV) .

Gino D’Acampo announces surprise career move

Of course, presenters Josie Gibson and Dermot O’Leary were desperate to know more about Gino’s new look, which led him to reveal some even more surprising career news.

In response to his colleague’s quizzing, he admitted that he’d grown the moustache for an upcoming movie that he’ll be starring in.

“Oh, let me explain to everybody. I’m working on a movie at the moment. It’s a movie based in the 70s, it’s a gangster movie,” he said.

“Super Mario?” Josie chipped in. “No, it’s not Super Mario. It’s a serious American movie. Unfortunately my part requires me from time to time to look like this. Slick hair and moustache, I’m really sorry,” he added.

He added, pointing to Josie: “You should’ve seen what she said when I came in this morning. ‘Did you have any work done to your face?’ No! It’s just a moustache.”

“It’s beautiful,” Dermot said. “Now you’re taking the mick,” Gino said, as a picture of Super Mario flashed up on screen.

Elsewhere on today’s show, Dermot was forced to issue an apology following a recent This Morning segment on nut allergies.

So what do you make of Gino's new look?