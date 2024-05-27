Helen Flanagan has revealed she felt like “such a horrible mummy” after her three children headed off on holiday with her ex Scott Sinclair for nearly two weeks.

The actress shared a video of herself being reunited with her kids to Instagram yesterday (May 26). Helen shares Matilda, eight, Delilah, five, and Charlie, three, with footballer Scott.

And, part of their co-parenting agreement means time away from the children for both parents – but it’s something Helen seems to struggle with.

Helen Flanagan has just spent 11 days away from her children (Credit: Splash News)

Helen Flanagan on ‘guilt’ at being away from her children

“Not seen my babies for 11 days as they were in Dubai with their daddy,” she shared. “I feel such a horrible mummy for not seeing them and guilty but I think it’s important for them to have a nice time with their daddy. I suppose mum guilt never goes no matter what you do.”

She then added: “They went on holiday with their lovely nanna too which helps me as I get lots of pictures of them looking really happy.”

Helen then addressed how she’s coping with her split now. “Feeling in such a better place then I did this time last year and I think it’s just time, it’s a massive healer. I look back at myself this time last year and I can give myself kindness and compassion for maybe looking for love in the wrong places and numbing how I felt.”

She added: “As mummys we just do our best at that time. Maybe I’ve not always got it right but always had the right intentions.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan)

‘I needed space to get my head together’

Helen then reflected on how motherhood has changed her.

“I feel like I’ve changed so many times since Matilda was born. We have grown together and our bond is really special. Charlie was one when me and his dad split.

“I remember in the build up to us separating I was still breastfeeding and I couldn’t get my baby boy off the boob. It made me feel quite trapped and stuck as I couldn’t do anything on my own independently. My baby needed to be stuck with me all the time. He would just cry for me – maybe because everything felt a lot emotionally.

“When I finally got Charlie off the boob at 14 months with help from a nanny I needed my space to get my head together and to feel like my own person and not just a mother but a woman too.”

Helen Flanagan admits ‘it all felt a bit sad’

“I do feel guilty for maybe not being as present with Charlie as I was with the girls. I struggled to sit and just play with him. To be honest I struggled to be in the house too much as it all felt a bit sad.

“Their daddy moved away for football and originally he surprised me with our family home that me and the kids live in. I suppose at the beginning I just didn’t want to take on the reality that it really was just me now and the three little ones. That was just a bit much for me.”

Helen concluded her post: “The beginning of the year was tricky and I felt so guilty for not being my best. I know I’ll have such a beautiful relationship with Charlie and the girls. Feel in such a happier place this summer and I’m so grateful.”

Read more: Helen Flanagan’s pals ‘worried’ over Celebs Go Dating appearance

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.