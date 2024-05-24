Friends of former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan are said to be ‘worried’ by her appearance on Celebs Go Dating.

Helen, 33, has signed up for the reality dating show, with Jamelia and Goggleboxer Stephen Lustig-Webb also announced. Love Island’s Chris Taylor and MAFS bride Ella Morgan are also expected to join them in the looking-for-love line-up.

However, 18 months on from when her split from former fiancé Scott Sinclair was reported, friends have told OK! they are “worried” the timing is wrong for Helen.

Helen Flanagan will appear on Celebs Go Dating (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan on Celebs Go Dating

Earlier this month, Helen opened up about a psychotic episode she suffered some months back.

She reflected on how it left her feeling “like I was in danger all the time”. And Helen was also compelled to pull out of a role in a touring theatre production, too.

According to reports, Helen’s condition was partly caused by a reaction to ADHD medication, but also by her heartbreak.

And so, a source is said to have said, friends have reservations about her taking part in a dating telly series so shortly after her recovery.

Celebs Go Dating line-up

The insider apparently claimed: “Helen’s friends are worried about her doing a show like Celebs Go Dating because they think she’s still in a vulnerable situation.”

It might be too soon for her to go on a show like that.

They went on: “She’s done so much work on herself this year after a really awful time. But it might be too soon for her to go on a show like that and face rejection from other people, which is just part of the format.

“She always wears her heart on her sleeve. So her friends don’t think it’s a good idea for her to do this sort of reality show right now.”

Helen Flanagan and ex Scott Sinclair share three children together (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Additionally, Helen’s friends are said to reckon she should be ‘focusing on herself’, even though the Rosie Webster soap actress has spoken about dating again.

They also expressed off-the-record apprehension about whether reality telly is the right decision when Helen “wants to be taken seriously as an actress”.

ED! has contacted a representative for Helen Flanagan for comment.

