National treasure Jane McDonald firmly believes that her late friend Lynda Bellingham is still guiding her following her death.

Jane served as a panelist on Loose Women from 2004 until 2010 alongside Lynda. The pair became close friends and had a friendship that blossomed off-screen until Lynda tragically died from cancer in 2014.

Lynda died from cancer in 2014 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jane McDonald news

During an appearance on the White Wine Question Time podcast recently, Jane opened up about her friendship with Lynda.

“I owe such a lot to Lynda because she asked me to take over her Birmingham panto for that year when she was poorly. Thank goodness I did because through that I got Cats, then through Cats and getting the vocal training that I did, that’s when my voice changed, and I went on to be able to sing just about anything – that’s all through Lynda,” she explained.

“So I still think Lynda’s guiding us all in our own ways. Her and I became really, really good friends over the years of Loose Women,” she added.

Jane stated she will “always be grateful to Lynda for guiding me a little bit” because she was the first person who “interviewed Ed for the job as my boyfriend”.

She recalled Lynda telling her that she needed “to see this guy”. Jane continued: “The first thing she said to him, what are your intentions to my friend?”

Jane’s partner Ed also died from cancer in 2021 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jane and Ed ‘had the best 13 years’ together

Jane also reminisced over her partner of 13 years Ed Rothe, who died of cancer in 2021.

“We had the best 13 years. I think that’s why I’m in such a good place now, because I had the best time with that man, and I am blessed to have had that time with Ed,” she said.

Jane admitted she had plans to retire after lockdown but continued to work, calling her job a “gift”.

After his death, Jane performed on a sold-out tour, revealing it “gave me something to do”. However, for her upcoming tour, she said she will be “in a totally different place”.

She said: “This is my thanks to everyone for propping me up when it all went wrong.”

Read more: Jane McDonald admits fiancé Ed ‘took their future’ when he died: ‘I’ve got to have a different life now’

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.