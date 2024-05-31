TV star Jeff Brazier has opened up about the “stigma” surrounding young fathers in a new Instagram update.

The 45-year-old is a dad to two sons, Bobby and Freddie Brazier, whom he shares with the late reality star Jade Goody.

TV star Jeff had two sons with Jade Goody (Credit: Cover Images)

Jeff Brazier breaks ‘stigma’ in honest Instagram post

Yesterday (May 30), Jeff appeared on BBC’s The One Show for the North East Young Lads and Dads project, which dedicates help to young men to play an active role in their children’s lives.

While explaining that he had a “special day” and was “blown away” by the project, Jeff was left thinking one question.

On Instagram, he wrote: “Is it right that there is a stigma around young fathers & the value they bring to a child’s life? Are they almost seen in separation as ‘surplus to requirement’ in today’s society?”

“I felt like I was portrayed that way in the media, like the spare part, of little value. Maybe just my perception, but to our children we’re priceless until proven otherwise. I’ll never forget the odd comments I used to get 20 years ago when I was with my boys: ‘Ooh you’re good?’ Really, for being with my children? I couldn’t think of anything more natural,” Jeff continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff (@jeffbrazier)

‘I used positivity to mask for years’

Even though Jeff said he was there to “ask questions”, he admitted it was an “entirely reflective experience” for him.

“I recognised the uncertainty & isolation some described feeling. I felt sorry for the vulnerability I didn’t express or even allow to register & for not asking for more support but then I was doing good? Or so I hoped?! I used positivity to mask for years, and then had to do a lot of work on myself when I realised how unsustainable that was.”

Jeff wished he had the project for when he became a first-time dad (Credit: YouTube)

Jeff admitted he wished “these guys were around when I needed them.” He referred to the project as “such a valuable resource & so effective”.

Read more: Jeff Brazier’s fears for son Bobby as he defends controversial decision

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!