Kate Garraway admits ‘many ups and downs to come’ after husband Derek’s death

Kate Garraway has opened up about her feelings following the death of her husband, Derek Draper. The Good Morning Britain host shed light on the grieving process in a candid chat whilst at a charity event yesterday (May 21).

Kate’s husband, political advisor Derek Draper, sadly died in January at the age of 56. His death came after he suffered devastating complications of Covid-19. Consequently, he suffered a cardiac arrest in December 2023 which later led to his death.

The mum-of-two made the confession whilst out and about at the Prince’s Trust Awards.

GMB host Kate Garraway lost husband Derek at the start of the year (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway opens up about grieving husband Derek Draper

GMB host Kate shared the insight whilst chatting to The Mirror. She explained how she is currently “keeping busy”. Kate detailed: “I’m only at the beginning of grief really. I’m just three months in so there are many ups and downs to come.”

I’m sure there will be a moment where I have to stop and deal with it.

She went on to say: “And at the moment it’s all about keeping busy. I’m sure there will be a moment where I have to stop and deal with it. But at the moment I’m just keeping busy. Help is there. You just have to ask for it.”

Kate concluded: “And sometimes you have to ask for it time and time again. And hopefully, organisations like the Prince’s Trust which is particularly good at identifying people, will be there to scoop you up.”

Derek suffered hugely after contracting Covid-19 in March 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Birthday gifts leave Kate emotional

It comes just days after Kate shared her reaction to a sweet gesture she received for her birthday.

Kate recently had her 57th birthday and received gifts from the likes of her GMB co-star, Susanna Reid. Alongside snaps of the gifts, Kate wrote to Instagram: “Gorgeous chocolates & flowers from @susannareid100, a basket of goodies from the @gmb gang, a fabulous wrap dress literally left on my doorstep as she ‘thought I might need cheering up’ by my mate @toniabuxton.

“And the last is the most personal & kind embroidered collar – you know how I love my crazy collars! – from @lisamejuto. Lisa is a make-up artist at @gmb & she’s gorgeous to everyone & fab at her job & we’ve laughed our heads off together over the years.”

She went on to explain: “But today when she gave me this out of the blue at 4 in the morning I burst into tears. The hard work & effort – carefully hand sewing symbols that she knows mean so much – including Darcey, Bill & Derek’s initials, shows so much painstaking love. The picture really doesn’t do it justice. Am now lying in bed feeling like the luckiest person in the world to have so many good people around me.”

