Inside Rosie Kelly’s romance with boyfriend Steve White as they prepare to make Lorraine a grandmother

TV star Lorraine Kelly is preparing to be a grandmother for the first time following the news of her daughter Rosie Kelly and her boyfriend Steve White expecting a baby daughter.

Rosie is the only daughter of Lorraine, whom she shares with her husband Steve Smith. Unlike her mother, Rosie likes to keep her personal life private and mostly out of the spotlight. However, she hasn’t been shy about sharing her relationship completely.

Here’s everything we know about her romance with Steve as Lorraine prepares to be a first-time grandmother…

Lorraine’s daughter Rosie is expecting a daughter (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Steve White’s job

After graduating from Edinburgh Napier University with a degree in Journalism, Rosie spent four years as a marketing and community manager in Singapore. She has since returned to writing but also co-hosts the What If? podcast with her Lorraine where the duo quizzes their celebrity guests

Steve, on the other hand, freelances as an automotive writer, consultant, and is also co-founder of a West London natural wine shop named Naturally Aspirated Wine.

Sweet dates

Before Rosie’s pregnancy announcement, the couple had already started to expand their family by welcoming a miniature wire-haired dachshund named Ruby into their home.

Rosie and Steve are proud owners of the dog and go on sweet dates together with the pet.

In September last year, Rosie and Steve took Ruby while enjoying the sun at The Albion Pub in Islington.

Their first home

In November 2022, Rosie announced on Instagram that she was a proud homeowner. Ever since, she has kept her followers up to date with its renovations.

Earlier this month, Rosie revealed she was planning the nursery room for her first child. Uploading numerous options, the podcast host admitted the process has been fun.

Rosie has been planning her daughter’s nursery (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“Very much enjoying making mood boards for the nursery – where would we be without @pinterest for all the inspo,” she wrote in her caption.

The couple recently renovated their bathroom, which Rosie’s dad helped with.

“We (my dad) recently changed the lightbulbs from white to orange around the bathroom cabinet and it’s completely changed the feel/made my goal of a mini spa at home one step closer,” Rosie said.

Rosie Smith pregnancy

While planning the nursery for her daughter, it appears Rosie hasn’t got much longer until she delivers the baby.

Posing in the street with Ruby, Rosie was captured on Instagram wearing dungarees. In her caption, she revealed she was six months into her pregnancy.

Rosie is expected to give birth in August.

