Matt Willis on ‘struggle’ to stay sober as he admits ‘I’ll never not be an addict’

Busted star Matt Willis has made a candid confession about his recovery from drink and drug addiction.

The musician has previously detailed his battle in his documentary: Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction.

Now, Matt hosts his own podcast, On The Mend, where he chats with “inspiring people from all walks of life” and how they picked themselves up from rock bottom and made it to the other side.

This is where he shared insight into his experience battling addiction.

Busted star Matt Willis opens up about his addiction

In a clip shared to Instagram, Matt gave an insight into his journey being sober. He said: “I remember struggling to get to 12pm, staying sober. It was such a battle to try and get to 12.

“I failed and failed and failed – I don’t think about drink and drugs today which is a miracle. I really mean that.

“Because there were parts of my life that it consumed every waking moment for me.”

I don’t think I’ll ever be fully recovered. I don’t think I’ll ever not be a drug addict.

He continued: “I don’t think I’ll ever be fully recovered. I don’t think I’ll ever not be a drug addict.”

Matt went on to explain that he has now found healthy ways to move past any intrusive thoughts surrounding his addiction.

The star even admitted he had previously avoided social engagements for a year, in a bid to avoid the temptation of alcohol.

Matt Willis discusses glimpse of addiction in childhood

Matt has previously shared that he saw glimpses of addiction even in his childhood.

During an appearance on the mental health podcast The Naked Professor, Matt previously said: “I was mildly asthmatic as a kid and I used to hide under my duvet and take as many hits of my inhaler as I possibly could when I was about seven because it would make my head throb, make my lips tingle.

“I’d be getting high in my bed at seven years old, so I have always had this in me to find ways to get away from dealing with who I am and how I feel. Quitting drinking was one of the hardest tasks in my life.”

