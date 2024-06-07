7 theories being investigated in This Morning star Michael Mosley’s disappearance as police continue search

This Morning regular Dr Michael Mosley has been reported missing in Greece this week as police launch a search operation.

Michael, 67, reportedly went hiking on Wednesday (June 5) along St Nicholas Beach on the Island of Symi – off the coast of Rhodes. However, when he failed to return in the evening, his wife Dr Clare Bailey raised an alarm around 7.30pm.

Police have launched a search operation and are investigating several theories into Michael’s disappearance.

Dr Michael Mosley went missing on the Greek island of Symi on Wednesday, June 5 (Credit: ITV)

Theories on missing This Morning star Michael Mosley

Fallen from height

Greek police feared Michael had “fallen from height” during his hike. Senior police spokesperson Constantina Dimoglidou said: “He was at the beach of Ag Nikolas with another couple when he decided to go back to his home in the area of Pedi of Symi. It was around 1.30pm and he forgot his phone at the beach. Any and every attempt to track him down has not produced any result.

None whatsoever and that means that for us at least, every potential scenario is open and being investigated.

“We have now asked the fire brigade to assist in the operation in the case that he may have slipped, tripped, fallen.

“There is just no trace of him. None whatsoever and that means that for us at least, every potential scenario is open and being investigated.”

Police are investigating several theories into Michael’s disappearance (Credit: ITV)

Fainting in the heat

Another theory that’s been suggested is that Michael could have fainted in the Greek heat.

Symi Mayor Eleftherios Papakalodoukas reportedly told LBC that the risk of fainting could have been higher due to the scorching temperatures.

Temperatures on the island on Wednesday were said to have reached 35C.

Mr Papakalodoukas said the risk of Michael fainting would have heightened if he didn’t have any water with him. He also said there were “very high cliffs” from St Nicholas Beach to Pedi – where Michael was walking.

Heart attack

According to a police source, another theory authorities are investigating is Michael possibly suffering a heart attack. The source told the Daily Mail on June 6: “He may have slipped and fallen, perhaps because of a heart attack along the way. Nothing at this stage can be ruled out.”

Michael Mosley missing: Getting lost

Another theory is that Michael got lost during his hike on the island since the diet doctor didn’t take his phone with him.

However, locals reportedly said it is “pretty difficult” to get lost on the island, “even in the most remote areas”.

Michael’s wife raised the alarm of his disappearance (Credit: ITV)

Injured somewhere or bitten by snake

Another theory suggests Michael could be injured somewhere or could have been bitten by a snake.

Constantina Dimoglidou told the Mail: “Any and every attempt to track him down has not produced any result. He may have slipped, tripped, fallen, even been bitten by a snake, remaining injured somewhere.”

Fallen into the sea

A final theory police aren’t ruling out in Michael’s disappearance is that he could have fallen into the sea.

Mayor Mr Papakalodoukas told BBC News that firefighters on the search told him they believed it was “impossible” that Michael was still on the hiking path.

He said: “It is a very small, controlled area, full of people. So if something happened to him there, we would have found him by now.”

Mr Papakalodoukas said he believes it’s likely Michael either “followed another path” or had fallen into the sea.

Read more: This Morning star Dr Michael Mosley goes missing in Greece as police fear he ‘fell from height’ during holiday with wife

What do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.