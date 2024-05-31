22 Kids and Counting star Noel Radford ‘to face trial after pleading not guilty to speeding in his Porsche’

Star of 22 Kids and Counting Noel Radford was summoned to appear in court today after being arrested for exceeding 40mph in his Porsche on the Bay Gateway, Morecambe.

The 53-year-old, who shares 22 children with his wife Sue Radford, stars in his own Channel 5 hit show that documents his family life.

He was expected to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today (May 31) charged with speeding in his Porsche on December 14 last year.

On top of the speeding charge, Noel has also been accused of not providing information relating to the car he was said to be driving.

Noel Radford ‘to appear in court’

Noel and the Radford family haven’t publicly addressed the court case. A reason for that could be that the family appears to be on vacation.

Last night (May 30), the joint family Instagram account showed Noel enjoying a coffee. The caption read: “Noel’s loving these Spanish coffees.”

In another story post from today, the account revealed they were on their way to Amsterdam.

According to the Lancaster Guardian, a not guilty plea was provided to the court. It’s not clear if Noel was in court. However, the case was adjourned to Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on September 2 for trial.

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

‘We got another Porsche’

Since rising to fame, Noel and Sue have published their own book, The Radfords: Making Life Count. Within the book, the couple revealed they have purchased numerous Porsches over the years.

Soon after Sue’s 46th birthday, Sue and Noel purchased their first model. However, they soon replaced it with another.

“Then we got rid of that Porsche, because it was [bleep],” Noel wrote in the book. “Then a bit later, in September 2023, we got another Porsche.”

How much is Noel Radford worth?

Outside of their television show and YouTube channel, Sue and Noel own a family pie shop. According to MailOnline, the shop has made sales of £9.2 million.

However, on his show, Noel revealed that he had made £2.5 million from the pie shop since it opened.

The family, overall, has a net worth of £975,000, as of 2024.

“We’ve worked extremely hard to get to where we are now,” Sue said.

“I think people forget that we don’t just have our bakery, we also work very hard on our media company and filming for our new program just like lots of other ‘influencers’.”

