Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse celebrates her baby daughter’s six-month birthday after giving birth to her prematurely.

Oti and her husband, Marcus Iepure, announced the arrival of their daughter on Christmas day, nine weeks after she was born. The professional dancer gave birth two months early. Her daughter spent six weeks in neonatal intensive care.

Oti welcomed her daughter prematurely last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

To mark a milestone in her daughter’s life, Oti took to Instagram on Wednesday (May 8) to honor how special she is to her.

“Today marks 6 months since our little miracle entered this world, defying the odds with her early arrival,” she wrote.

“Being a mom to a premature baby has been a journey filled with ups and downs, but oh, the beauty in every moment! I’m endlessly grateful for my daughter’s strength and resilience. She’s taught me more about love, courage, and gratitude than I ever thought possible,” Oti continued.

“Here’s to celebrating milestones, big and small, and cherishing the precious gift of motherhood. So appreciative of everyone who’s joined us on this incredible journey.”

In the three-slide upload, Oti shared a photo of a cake with a lit-up candle of the number 6, a plastic tiara, and a selfie of Oti hugging her daughter.

‘Happy half birthday little one’

Following the emotional post, fans flooded the comments section to wish Oti’s birthday a happy half-birthday.

“Happy 6 months with your special little lady. That has flown in!” one user wrote.

“Happy half-birthday little one. That 6 months went fast!” another person shared.

Fans of Oti rushed to the comments section to wish her daughter a happy birthday (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“Happy Birthday, Little Miracle!” a third remarked.

“Happy half birthday tiny queen,” a fourth user commented.

