Paloma Faith on split from second husband: ‘Our relationship ended because we have those children’

Paloma Faith once candidly shared the reason she and her husband called it quits on their relationship.

Chart-topping singer Paloma and French artist Leyman Lahcine tied the knot in 2017 after striking up a romance four years earlier. The pair went on to welcome two daughters together – but sadly called it quits in 2022.

And in 2023, Paloma, who is on BBC’s Saturday Kitchen this weekend (June 8), admitted how having children ended her relationship – but she reckons it was “worth it”.

The singer and artist were together for nearly a decade (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Paloma Faith on split from husband

In early 2013, Paloma struck up a relationship with French artist Leyman. Fast forward to December 2016, and the pair welcomed their first baby, and went on to welcome their second, in February 2021.

What’s more, in 2017, Paloma and Leyman reportedly tied the knot in secret. However, in October 2023, Paloma officially confirmed the end of their relationship.

Following their split, Paloma has been open about the demise of their relationship. Her sixth album, The Glorification Of Sadness, is said to be inspired by the breakdown of their marriage – with a track called Divorce even making the track listing.

The pair share two children together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Paloma Faith reveals why she and husband ended things

However, last year, Paloma spoke out about her relationship with Leyman – and admitted it “ended because we have those children”. She added: “And I think that was worth it.”

For the first time in my life, I needed more than nothing.

Talking to The Independent, she explained: “You either grow together, adapting to one another like expandable foam and filling the gaps where it’s empty – or one person grows and the other stays the same.”

Paloma then noted how “for the first time in my life, I needed more than nothing – and the expandable foam just wasn’t there”.

Paloma’s first marriage

Before Leyman, back in 2005, Paloma married New Zealand chef Rian Haynes. Sadly though, the pair separated after eight months and got a formal divorce in 2009.

In 2013, Paloma spoke out about their marriage and revealed the reason for the breakdown of their whirlwind relationship.

“It was just a young, frivolous thing. We were in our early twenties and we did something quickly and realised it was a mistake. But we’re still close,” she told Metro.

“I am still friends with him. All my other relationships were the ones that screwed me up, not that one,” Paloma added.

Watch Paloma Faith on Saturday Kitchen on Saturday (June 8) at 10:00am on BBC One.

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Saturday Kitchen guest Mel B leaves fans divided: ‘Give it a BATFA’