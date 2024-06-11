Paul O’Grady’s widower Andre Portasio ‘in row with neighbours over turning security hutch into a house’

The husband of Paul O’Grady, Andre Portasio, is reportedly at war with his neighbours over a security hut.

Paul’s £3m Kent estate was bequeathed to Andre following the comedian’s death last year.

Paul and Andre lived in Kent (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Husband of Paul O’Grady in ‘neighbour row’

According to reports, Andre has lost his battle with his neighbours over turning an outbuilding on the estate into a two-bedroom home.

The outbuilding, which is used as a security hut, has an office, shower, and a kitchen. It is found next to the estate’s pet cemetery.

Andre applied to the local council for a “change of use” for the hut. However, neighbours accused him of trying to build a new home “by the back door”.

They also slammed him for attempting to extend it with a detached garage.

A letter of objection from a neighbour read: “The present application is in direct contravention of the original planning conditions and in my view amounts to an attempt to gain planning permission for a significant residential development by the back door, and one which will no doubt be sold on separately to the main building.”

Andre’s plans have been scuppered (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Neighbour hits back at Andre’s plans

The neighbour’s letter then continued.

“Given that the estate is very large, there surely must still be a need for a groundskeeper and gardeners and, indeed, for the workshop that was constructed for them,” it read.

Paul bought the home in 1999 and lived there until his death in March last year.

Planning permission for the outbuilding was granted four years ago, on the condition that it “shall only be used for purposes incidental/ancillary to the enjoyment of the dwelling house and not for primary habitable accommodation”.

However, Andre is reportedly of the opinion that there is no need for the security hut following Paul’s death.

Andre has three months to appeal (Credit: ITV)

Widower of Paul O’Grady dealt blow

In a viability appraisal, Andre’s planning agent said: “Mr Portasio is in the process of re-rationalising the estate and is of the opinion that [the lodge] no longer serves any purpose as the security guard’s office.”

“No longer required given the recent passing of Paul O’Grady, celebrity,” they then added.

Andre now has three months to appeal the council’s decision.

