Paul O’Grady fans have been reassured by his team on Instagram following a new photo of his adorable dogs.

The TV favourite died last March at the age of 67 from sudden cardiac arrhythmia. Since his death, Paul‘s management team have looked after his social media accounts and have kept his fans updated on his five dogs.

In a recent photo, the dogs enjoyed a “weekend getaway” which fans adored seeing.

The photo showed Paul’s five dogs buckled into the back of a car. They were sat on blankets with harnesses and leads attached to the seats to keep them safe.

The post read: “Buckled up and ready for a trip to the big city! Exciting day for the O’GRADY’s gang #doglife #weekendgetaway.”

However, within minutes, some people expressed concern for the dogs’ safety in the car. One person wrote: “Sorry to be a party pooper but dogs shouldn’t be attached by their collar in a car – they need harnesses.”

Another wrote: “My exact first thoughts! They’d be choked in an accident. Other than that, lovely to see them.”

Paul O’Grady died last March, leaving behind his five dogs (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Paul’s team were quick to reassure fans, writing back: “For all those worried about safety. Please rest assured the dogs do travel on a harness and are being looked after well. Thank you for your concern.”

Paul’s fans loved seeing the update on his pooches. One person gushed in the comments: “Such beautiful dogs lovely to see them all.”

Another wrote: “Bless them. They are just beautiful.”

Someone else added: “Bless them, I bet they miss Paul as much as you do. He was very much loved.”

Andre opened up about losing Paul on Loose Women this week (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady husband

Earlier this week, Paul’s husband Andre Portasio appeared on Loose Women in his first TV interview to open up about the loss of the star.

During the chat, Andre shared the moment he took Paul’s dogs to his casket following his death. He said: “It was funny because there were so many letters, and many people didn’t know the address. He would receive the letter and it would be like Paul O’Grady, home, Kent.

“Anyway, I opened this letter and it was this old lady, she was 85, and she was very worried about the dogs. She said the dogs had to say goodbye and that stayed in the back of my mind. And I thought, I must attend to what she’s asking me to do.”

He continued: “So, just before he was buried, I took the dogs to say goodbye. It was really interesting to see that some of them engaged with Paul but others just ‘sweeped’ out, as if he wasn’t there.”

