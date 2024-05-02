Paul O’Grady’s husband, Andre Portasio, has shared a glimpse into his life one year on from the death of the beloved TV star.

Paul, who was an animal lover and helmed For The Love Of Dogs, died in March 2023. Andre has since honoured his husband by sharing sweet tributes amidst battling grief.

Now, Andre has given an insight into his growing family…

Paul O’Grady’s husband Andre Portasio shared the news on social media (Credit: ITV / Loose Women)

Husband of Paul O’Grady welcomes new babies

Filming a clip of an idyllic pond, Andre penned to social media: “Exciting new arrivals today. Mum and Daddy are very guarded of their ducklings.”

In the video you could see several ducks swimming, and some adorable ducklings. Fans of the star took the opportunity to share their praise and well wishes in the comment section.

One wrote: “So adorable! It was really lovely to see you on Loose Women the other day Andre, you are such a sweetheart!

“Sending you lots of love from London.”

A second said: “So glad you are still at the farm that Paul loved.”

A third commented: “Isn’t nature wonderful?”

It is no surprise that like his husband Paul O’Grady, Andre is an animal lover. It was recently revealed that Paul had left a huge £500,000 to Battersea Cat and Dogs home, in his will.

A friend close to Paul explained to The Sun: “This is typical of Paul as he put his money where his mouth was by leaving cash to charities that had special meaning to him.

The legacy shall mean £25,000 in respect of each animal.

“And though £125,000 seems like a lot of money to spend on his dogs, they also meant the world to him and he wanted to ensure they always receive the best love and care.”

Andre Portasio stars on Loose Women

Andre appeared on Loose Women this week, where he discussed the aftermath of Paul’s death and his journey with grief. It was his first interview since Paul’s death.

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan said to Andre: “When he passed away, I read it was recommended to you that you took the dogs to the casket to see him so that they could say goodbye.”

Andre explained: “It was funny because there were so many letters, and many people didn’t know the address. He would receive the letter and it would be like Paul O’Grady, home, Kent.

“Anyway, I opened this letter and it was this old lady, she was 85, and she was very worried about the dogs. She said the dogs had to say goodbye and that stayed in the back of my mind. And I thought, I must attend to what she’s asking me to do.”

Andre Portasio discussed the loss of Paul on Loose Women (Credit: ITV / Loose Women)

He went on to say: “So, just before he was buried, I took the dogs to say goodbye. It was really interesting to see that some of them engaged with Paul but others just ‘sweeped’ out, as if he wasn’t there.”

Asked by Coleen “how the dogs are doing now” and Andre stated: “They’re doing fabulous!”

Paul died in March last year, at the age of 67.

Read More: Paul O’Grady’s husband shares heartbreaking moment he took star’s dogs to his casket after request from ‘worried’ fan

