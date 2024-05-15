Star of Location, Location, Location Phil Spencer previously revealed that he made a decision on his career during a period of depression.

Before breaking into television and property, Phil played under-21 cricket. He did a potential officers’ course at Sandhurst, however, it didn’t work out for him.

Phil Spencer on Location Location Location

During a period of uncertainty, Phil told The Telegraph in 2018 that it was “tough but also quite freeing”.

Admitting that he had to think about “who Phil Spencer is” and what he wanted to do, the now 54-year-old revealed that “in the depths of the depression,” he chose to be an estate agent in 1991.

“I didn’t sell a house for six months. I also didn’t like a lot of the things people were doing to sell them. As a result I decided to go to London South Bank University and study surveying,” Phil explained.

He continued: “I’ve always been interested in people as much as houses, and although I never became a surveyor, the course and being at university opened my eyes to the opportunities in the housing market, and that’s when I started my home finding business.”

Phil Spencer wife

Phil married his wife, Fiona Spencer, in 2001 after being together for six years. At the time, he had been persuading the Australian native to move to England.

“Around that time Channel 4 approached me with the idea for Location, Location, Location. I thought it would be an interesting way of spending the weekend, seeing how TV was made; 18 years later, I’m still doing it,” he said in 2018.

Straight after Channel 4 commissioned the show, Phil recalled there was “professional respect” between Phil and co-presenter Kirstie Allsopp.

“We already knew of each other; she was doing exactly the same as me in west London, while I was in south west London. Although we’re very different personalities, our core values are very similar,” Phil stated.

With 40 series under its belt, Location Location Location has remained a hit show on Channel 4 for over 20 years. With an ongoing demand, Phil expressed that he has “always said that if people keep enjoying the show, we’ll keep making it”.

