In the latest Phillip Schofield news, the former This Morning star has broken his Instagram silence, one year on from exiting ITV.

The presenter, 62, left the ITV programme last May after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a colleague.

Phillip Schofield on Instagram

Phillip took to Instagram on Wednesday to snap a photo of his dog Alfie, sat on a bed whilst watching a television screen. On the TV screen an image from the F1 racing could be seen.

He penned in the caption: “Thankfully, Alfie is a big @f1 fan.”

However, Phillip didn’t invite his followers to comment and instead switched off the option to write beneath the post.

The post has already raked in thousands of likes – including a double tap from none other than Josie Gibson.

Meanwhile, fellow This Morning star Alice Beer commented: “Funny! Stan cannot see anything on the tv. Just doesn’t register.”

Phillip has made a return to social media (Credit: Cover Images)

Phillip Schofield on I’m A Celebrity

It comes a year after Phil quit ITV last May following his affair confession.

He has since kept a low profile, reuniting with some fellow TV stars over the past year.

Most recently, he was pictured with Dec Donnelly as they enjoyed dinner out. Now, reports are claiming that Dec and co-star Ant McPartlin are keen to get Phil on I’m A Celebrity.

A source told OK!: “Phillip is not the same since being away from TV, it’s what he’s done all his life and all he’s ever wanted to do. There is talk that Ant and Dec are keen to get him on I’m A Celeb.”

Could Phil do I’m A Celeb? (Credit: Cover Images)

The source added: “Phillip’s very much looking for a TV comeback and to do it in the right way, he’s always got on with both Ant and Dec, they’ve had a long friendship. Many think the jungle would be the best move for Phillip to get his career back on track. A lot of stars have gone on there when their luck is down and they want to get their side across.

“Matt Hancock did very well despite the country’s feelings towards him. So they’re thinking that Phillip could do something similar. Dec has said to Phillip that this ‘could be his way back in’ and they know it would pull high ratings for the show too. ITV would have him back for it because they know it would be good for the show, but they wouldn’t have him back as a presenter.”

