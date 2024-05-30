Reuben Owen slammed by fans after not wearing a helmet while felling a tree

Our Yorkshire Farm star Reuben Owen – whose own show, Life in the Dales is on tonight (Thursday, May 30) – came under fire on TikTok recently.

The TV star, 20, was warned that a certain change to his behaviour while working could save his life.

Life in the Dales star Reuben Owen under fire

Earlier this week, Reuben shared a video to his TikTok account of himself felling a fire damaged tree.

In the video, which Reuben shared with his 56.3k followers, the 20-year-old can be seen wearing a hi-vis vest and hoodie as he’s lifted aloft to tree-height on a JCB.

Reuben can then be seen with a chainsaw, cutting away branches.

The Channel 5 star moves away quickly as the branches fall during the 30-second long video.

“Felling a fire damaged tree. I’m sure someone will complain im not wearing a helmet when limbing but with the sizes of the branches a helmet wouldn’t save ya,” he captioned the post.

Life in the Dales star Reuben Owen slammed

Fans of the star weren’t impressed with his reasoning behind not wearing a helmet – and were quick to let him know.

“The hood is plenty protection,” one follower sarcastically wrote.

“You would [wear a helmet] if you was on the tv hahah,” another said.

“You should wear a helmet mate could save your life,” a third commented.

“Typical farm person [laughing emojis],” another sniped. After asking for clarification on what they meant, the follower explained that some of Reuben’s actions in the video looked “dangerous”.

“Only dangerous if ya don’t know what you’re doing,” Reuben replied.

Reuben splits from girlfriend Sarah

Earlier this month, Reuben revealed that he and his girlfriend Sarah Dow have split.

The star made the confession during an appearance on Lorraine.

“You talked about your pals, and we see you working on the farm with your friends. Tommy of course and Sarah. Now, Sarah and you were together. What’s happened between the two of you?” Lorraine Kelly asked.

“So me and Sarah were together, we’re no longer together. But we’re still very good friends,” Reuben said.

“She’s kind of gone her own way and she’s pursuing her own career. She does the odd day for us when she’s not busy but we’re not together any more but we’re still get along very well and still good pals.”

Reuben: Life in the Dales airs tonight (Thursday, May 30) at 8pm on Channel 5 and My5.