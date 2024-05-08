Roman Kemp admits interviewing David Attenborough was one of his ‘worst’ presenting moments

Roman Kemp – who is hosting The Finish Line today (Wednesday, May 8) – once revealed that interviewing Sir David Attenborough wasn’t as much fun as first hoped.

The former Capital Radio host made the confession during a podcast appearance last month…

Roman opened up in a recent podcast (Credit: BBC)

The Finish Line host Roman Kemp talks David Attenborough interview

Last month saw Roman appear on BRITs podcast, The Red Carpet Treatment, hosted by Jordan Stephens.

During the interview, Roman opened up about one his worst presenting moments.

“One of my worst presenting moments was when I was interviewing Sir David Attenborough and the producer that was in the earpiece in my ear was going ‘he’s running over, you got to wrap him up. You got to wrap him up’,” he said.

“That’s the only time I’ve ever taken the earpiece out my ears and said ‘I’m sorry. I’m not doing it. Yeah, can you tell that man- he was giving a full speech so, you know,” he then added.

Roman didn’t want to cut the legend off (Credit: BBC)

The Finish Line star Roman Kemp on being a ‘nepo baby’

Elsewhere in the podcast, Roman spoke about being a “nepo baby”.

A nepo baby is a term used to describe the children of celebrities, who have found fame in a similar field as their parents.

During the podcast, Roman joked that being a “nepo baby” was “the best”.

“The best part of my life, one being how I grew up, two, the parents that I have because I went to the best private school, I got any present that I wanted for Christmas, any present I wanted for a birthday,” he then said.

He also joked that he’s been pulled into competition with fellow “nepo baby”, Barney Walsh.

Could Roman be taking to the ballroom floor? (Credit: BRITs / YouTube)

Roman tipped for Strictly stint

In other news, the former Capital DJ has been tipped to sign up for Strictly later this year.

“Roman Kemp’s emotional farewell to Capital FM last month has left punters trying to identify his next career move, with an appearance on this year’s edition of Strictly Come Dancing a popular selection in the book,” Lee Phelps, spokesperson for William Hill said last month.

“Kemp has been given a good chance at 3/1 to appear in the ballroom later this year,” he then continued.

“He is 6/1 to take his presenting skills to television and host Good Morning Britain,” he also added.

The Finish Line airs today (Wednesday, May 8) at 4.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

